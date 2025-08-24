Buffalo Bills' Zach Davidson goes into detail about getting punched by Shilo Sanders
In what was the punch heard 'round the NFL in preseason Week 3, now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Shilo Sanders got himself ejected after an altercation with Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson.
The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shilo got into a tussle with Davidson in the second quarter of the contest on Saturday night and was later ejected.
"You can't throw punches in this league — that's inexcusable," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."
After the game, Davidson went into detail about what led up to the scuffle.
"I was just chasing a far-deep DB and trying to finish through the whistle and he had a little bit more to say," Davidson said.
Davidson wisely didn't retaliate by throwing hands, but he did bust out the "too small" gesture on Sanders after.
"I didn't say anything," he added. "I may have gestured something but if you get mad for getting blocked, I can't really control what else he does."
Davidson was a busy man on Saturday night.
When he wasn't dodging punches, Davidson was serving as the team's emergency punter after Brad Robbins came down with an illness before the game. Davidson excelled in the role, also, as he blasted a 62-yard punt and averaged 52 yards per in two kicks.
As for Sanders, his ill-advised decision may have cost him a roster spot as Tampa Bay cut the rookie hours after he got himself ejected.
Now, Sanders will go to waivers, where teams can claim him on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Davidson figures to end up on the practice squad once again after cutdown day.
