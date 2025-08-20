Bills Central

Curtis Samuel trade partners arise for Bills as NFL teams search for receivers

After a disappointing season and injury-riddled training camp, the Buffalo Bills could get trade offers for receiver Curtis Samuel

Richie Whitt

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel returns the ball during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel returns the ball during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
No way around it, Curtis Samuel has been a flop. Now, can the Buffalo Bills salvage him with a flip?

The Bills signed Samuel to a three-year, $24 million contract in free agency in 2024, but he only caught 31 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown last season. This training camp, he has been so limited by injuries that his roster spot has come into question.

With NFL scrambling for receiver help as roster deadlines and the regular season looms, Samuel is squarely on the trading block. After his lack of production and plethora of injuries, there may not be a robust market for him but there are several teams on the hunt.

MORE: Josh Allen noticed 'juice' from Bills' veteran WR back from injury

The Athletic reported Wednesday morning that the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are all calling teams about receiver help. Surely, general manager Brandon Beane's phone is ringing.

On the short list of "available" receivers: Samuel, Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders), Jalen Tolbert (Dallas Cowboys), Adam Thielen (Carolina Panthers) and Skyy Moore (Kansas City Chiefs). Veteran free agent Odell Beckham is also looking for a new team.

MORE: Worst of the worst: PFF hands out gruesome Bills' grades from loss to Bears

The 49ers lost Brandon Aiyuk to a serious injury recently and the Vikings are bracing for the suspension of Jordan Addison.

They should probably call the Bills, who would likely love to trade Samuel and free up $7 million in salary cap room.

Brandon Beane
Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

