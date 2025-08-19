Worst of the worst: PFF hands out gruesome Bills' grades from loss to Bears
After suffering through his team's ugly — even historic — 38-0 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday night, Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott surmised that the performance "was not up to our standards."
Bills Mafia wholeheartedly agrees. And now we that the analytics brains at Pro Football Focus concur as well.
Considering the way the Bills were dominated on both of the ball in the preseason blowout, it would be fitting if McDermott and PFF just graded the team with a collective 0.0 and moved on toward Saturday's exhibition finale in Tampa and the Week 1 regular-season opener Sept. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.
If we're being honest, the secondary was shredded by both Bears' quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent.
Fighting to be Josh Allen's backup, Bills' quarterback Mike White engineered five drives that led to five punts.
Other than one nice catch by Tyrell Shavers, it was a wholly forgettable night at Soldier Field.
We could single out the missteps by safeties Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin and ... let's just allow PFF to present its ugly truth: the lowest-graded Bills vs. the Bears. Remember, 100 is a perfect score. Ouch.
5. RB Ray Davis: 50.8
Three carries for only five yards, but at least he didn't fumble like running mate Frank Gore Jr.
4. OL Chase Lundt: 50.8
Playing the most snaps (48) of any Bill just made him stand out for the wrong reasons.
3. QB Mitch Trubisky: 49.1
Hard to fathom his play was worse than White's, but ...
2. WR Elijah Moore: 38.4.
Two dropped passes, and he continues to allow Shavers a chance to steal his roster spot.
1. OL Ryan Van Demark: 30.9
Like filling out your name on the old SATs, don't you get an automatic 30 just for properly buckling your chinstrap?
