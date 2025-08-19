Bills Central

Worst of the worst: PFF hands out gruesome Bills' grades from loss to Bears

In dissecting last weekend's 38-0 loss, Pro Football Focus slapped five Buffalo Bills players with embarrassing low grades.

Richie Whitt

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gestures at the end of the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gestures at the end of the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
After suffering through his team's ugly — even historic — 38-0 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday night, Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott surmised that the performance "was not up to our standards."

Bills Mafia wholeheartedly agrees. And now we that the analytics brains at Pro Football Focus concur as well.

Considering the way the Bills were dominated on both of the ball in the preseason blowout, it would be fitting if McDermott and PFF just graded the team with a collective 0.0 and moved on toward Saturday's exhibition finale in Tampa and the Week 1 regular-season opener Sept. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

If we're being honest, the secondary was shredded by both Bears' quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent.

Fighting to be Josh Allen's backup, Bills' quarterback Mike White engineered five drives that led to five punts.

Other than one nice catch by Tyrell Shavers, it was a wholly forgettable night at Soldier Field.

We could single out the missteps by safeties Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin and ... let's just allow PFF to present its ugly truth: the lowest-graded Bills vs. the Bears. Remember, 100 is a perfect score. Ouch.

5. RB Ray Davis: 50.8

Three carries for only five yards, but at least he didn't fumble like running mate Frank Gore Jr.

4. OL Chase Lundt: 50.8

Playing the most snaps (48) of any Bill just made him stand out for the wrong reasons.

3. QB Mitch Trubisky: 49.1

Hard to fathom his play was worse than White's, but ...

Mitch Trubisky warms up
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) is seen during warmups before the pre-season game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

2. WR Elijah Moore: 38.4.

Two dropped passes, and he continues to allow Shavers a chance to steal his roster spot.

1. OL Ryan Van Demark: 30.9

Like filling out your name on the old SATs, don't you get an automatic 30 just for properly buckling your chinstrap?

Ryan Van Demark
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) looks up at the Jumbotron to watch the play during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

