Bills Central

Bills' Josh Allen may lose NFL MVP title to rival with 'superior numbers' in 2025

The Buffalo Bills' QB is a preseason favorite to repeat as NFL MVP, but two AFC North rivals are expected to test him

Ralph Ventre

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The biggest obstacle standing in the way of a repeat NFL MVP performance by Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen may be the man who was denied a repeat in 2024.

Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time winner, finished second to Allen in the voting despite better raw statistical totals. Voters seemingly factored in the truth that Allen saw 106 fewer offensive snaps than Jackson nor did he have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to loosen up opposing defenses.

Unsurprisingly, Allen and Jackson are tied in the latest wagering odds +550 from DraftKings, and Bleacher Report listed both quarterbacks amongst its five "prime candidates" for 2025 NFL MVP while making the case "for" and "against" the top suspects.

Interestingly, it's one of the other three who BR writer Brad Gagnon sees as potentially the greatest threat to an Allen repeat.

Joe Burrow minicamp
Jun 10, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) instructs teammates during practice at Paycor Stadium. / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

"The bar will be higher this time, especially if Joe Burrow again puts up superior numbers and the Bengals actually win," said Gagnon in the argument against Allen.

TRENDING: Bills' WR corps features ultimate fantasy football sleeper poised for breakout

Burrow threw for 43 touchdowns and 4,918 yards for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024. He led the NFL in pass attempts (652) as Cincinnati missed the playoffs after a 4-8 season start.

While it was only the second time in his career that Burrow accounted for at least 40 touchdowns in a season, Allen stands as the only player in NFL history to total 40+ TDs five seasons in a row. Burrow also has the luxury of throwing to elite wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

RELATED: Bills' QB Josh Allen goes before two major AFC rivals in NFL redraft

"Last year's winner has finished in the top five in MVP voting in each of the last three seasons and has all the tools to repeat," said Gagnon in support of Allen.

The 29-year-old Allen, a four-time MVP finalist, is certainly as good of a candidate to repeat as Aaron Rodgers was when he achieved the feat in 2021.

Josh Allen carries
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) breaks a tackle by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) in the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

NFL MVP Odds

Josh Allen (BUF) +550

Lamar Jackson (BAL) +550

Joe Burrow (CIN) +650

Patrick Mahomes (KC) +700

Jayden Daniels (WAS) +750

Betting and gambling content is intended for individuals 21+ and is based on individual commentators' opinions and not that of Sports Illustrated or its affiliates, licensees and related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only and not a guarantee of success or profit. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News