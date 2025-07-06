Bills' Josh Allen may lose NFL MVP title to rival with 'superior numbers' in 2025
The biggest obstacle standing in the way of a repeat NFL MVP performance by Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen may be the man who was denied a repeat in 2024.
Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time winner, finished second to Allen in the voting despite better raw statistical totals. Voters seemingly factored in the truth that Allen saw 106 fewer offensive snaps than Jackson nor did he have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to loosen up opposing defenses.
Unsurprisingly, Allen and Jackson are tied in the latest wagering odds +550 from DraftKings, and Bleacher Report listed both quarterbacks amongst its five "prime candidates" for 2025 NFL MVP while making the case "for" and "against" the top suspects.
Interestingly, it's one of the other three who BR writer Brad Gagnon sees as potentially the greatest threat to an Allen repeat.
"The bar will be higher this time, especially if Joe Burrow again puts up superior numbers and the Bengals actually win," said Gagnon in the argument against Allen.
Burrow threw for 43 touchdowns and 4,918 yards for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024. He led the NFL in pass attempts (652) as Cincinnati missed the playoffs after a 4-8 season start.
While it was only the second time in his career that Burrow accounted for at least 40 touchdowns in a season, Allen stands as the only player in NFL history to total 40+ TDs five seasons in a row. Burrow also has the luxury of throwing to elite wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
"Last year's winner has finished in the top five in MVP voting in each of the last three seasons and has all the tools to repeat," said Gagnon in support of Allen.
The 29-year-old Allen, a four-time MVP finalist, is certainly as good of a candidate to repeat as Aaron Rodgers was when he achieved the feat in 2021.
NFL MVP Odds
Josh Allen (BUF) +550
Lamar Jackson (BAL) +550
Joe Burrow (CIN) +650
Patrick Mahomes (KC) +700
Jayden Daniels (WAS) +750
