Super Bowl LVI champion safety 'overlooked a bit,' firmly atop Bills' OTAs depth chart
The safety position has been cited as an area of concern for the Buffalo Bills throughout the offseason, but one wouldn't have known that by listening to defensive coordinator Bobby Babich on Tuesday at OTAs.
In particular, the second-year coordinator noted his satisfaction with the body of work built by starter Taylor Rapp in 2024.
"I think when you look at it overall, I think Taylor Rapp had a very good year. I do. I think he had a very good year," said Babich prior to OTAs practice in Orchard Park.
The 27-year-old Rapp made 14 starts in what was his second season with the Bills after playing out his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to arriving in Buffalo, Rapp started all 17 regular season games for the Super Bowl LVI champions.
In 2023, he appeared in 16 regular season games, including four starts, for the Bills, and the defensive back proceeded to clinch the team's fourth consecutive AFC East division title by making the game-sealing interception in a 21-14 road win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
RELATED: Greg Rousseau explains what absent James Cook is missing at Bills' OTAs
"You go back to the divisional game [2023 regular season finale], when I was coaching the linebackers, he won the division in two-minute [defense] as a deep-half player. I think that's overlooked a little bit with Taylor," said Babich.
It's quite obvious that Babich and Bills' brass definitely has a higher opinion of Rapp than many talking heads do, and for good reason. He's been a fundamentally-sound performer.
"He tackled really well, really, really well," said Babich.
When it comes to the other safety spot, it sounds like a competition is developing involving incumbent starter Damar Hamlin and 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop.
"I thought Damar had a really good year. Had his best year that he's had since he's been here," said Babich.
"The jump we've seen from Cole, from that first year as a rookie to this year, has been really good so far," said Babich.
It's only OTAs, but all seems okay in the Bills' safeties room.
