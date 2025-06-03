Bills Central

Super Bowl LVI champion safety 'overlooked a bit,' firmly atop Bills' OTAs depth chart

Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich provided evaluations of three returning safeties, including veteran Taylor Rapp

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) and safety Damar Hamlin (3) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) and safety Damar Hamlin (3) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The safety position has been cited as an area of concern for the Buffalo Bills throughout the offseason, but one wouldn't have known that by listening to defensive coordinator Bobby Babich on Tuesday at OTAs.

In particular, the second-year coordinator noted his satisfaction with the body of work built by starter Taylor Rapp in 2024.

"I think when you look at it overall, I think Taylor Rapp had a very good year. I do. I think he had a very good year," said Babich prior to OTAs practice in Orchard Park.

The 27-year-old Rapp made 14 starts in what was his second season with the Bills after playing out his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to arriving in Buffalo, Rapp started all 17 regular season games for the Super Bowl LVI champions.

In 2023, he appeared in 16 regular season games, including four starts, for the Bills, and the defensive back proceeded to clinch the team's fourth consecutive AFC East division title by making the game-sealing interception in a 21-14 road win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

"You go back to the divisional game [2023 regular season finale], when I was coaching the linebackers, he won the division in two-minute [defense] as a deep-half player. I think that's overlooked a little bit with Taylor," said Babich.

It's quite obvious that Babich and Bills' brass definitely has a higher opinion of Rapp than many talking heads do, and for good reason. He's been a fundamentally-sound performer.

Taylor Rapp IN
Jan 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (20) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) late in the game at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"He tackled really well, really, really well," said Babich.

When it comes to the other safety spot, it sounds like a competition is developing involving incumbent starter Damar Hamlin and 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop.

"I thought Damar had a really good year. Had his best year that he's had since he's been here," said Babich.

"The jump we've seen from Cole, from that first year as a rookie to this year, has been really good so far," said Babich.

It's only OTAs, but all seems okay in the Bills' safeties room.

Cole Bishop (24) vs. Kareem Hunt (29)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

