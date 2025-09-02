A few surprises as Bills release official depth chart ahead of Week 1
The Buffalo Bills released their official depth chart ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, and there were a few surprises included.
Most of Buffalo’s positional battles had been decided long before the team headed to training camp. Entering the regular season, however, there was some question as to whether or not safety Cole Bishop had done enough to lock down a starting role on the Bills’ defense. With that said, any uncertainty surrounding Bishop’s status was quelled on Tuesday, as he was listed as one of two starting safeties on the team’s depth chart.
Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was listed as a third-string defensive tackle, behind Ed Oliver and rookie T.J. Sanders, but he will soon be placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a tear of his Achilles tendon sustained during this past Wednesday’s practice in Orchard Park.
That will leave Oliver, fellow starter DaQuan Jones, Sanders and fellow rookie Deone Walker as the team’s four rostered players at the position. It remains unclear whether the team will elect to elevate practice squad DTs Jordan Phillips or Zion Logue, or perhaps roll with the four players it currently has on its roster entering the matchup with the Ravens.
Elsewhere along the defensive line, at edge rusher, rookie Landon Jackson is listed as a backup to Joey Bosa, while second-year pro Javon Solomon is listed third on the depth chart, behind Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa. It’s a bit eye-catching, as many fans were expecting Solomon to jump into a contributing role this season. The depth chart isn’t the end-all be-all, but his presence behind Jackson in the on-paper pecking order is somewhat surprising.
At linebacker, veteran Shaq Thompson is listed as the backup to Matt Milano, while Joe Andreessen is Terrel Bernard’s backup to begin the year. Dorian Williams is listed as one of three first-team LBs. The Bills, however, typically deploy a defensive scheme that replaces a linebacker with a nickel cornerback more often than not.
In the secondary, Tre’Davious White and Christian Benford are listed as the team’s starters. Still, there has been a lack of clarity surrounding the status of each player, both of whom have missed practice time due to apparent injuries. White’s injury was deemed a lower-leg injury by General Manager Brandon Beane, while Benford previously stated he exited the Friday practice before Buffalo’s preseason finale due to needed rest. But he was once again off the practice field this past week, working with athletic trainers.
Elsewhere at the position, Ja’Marcus Ingram is listed as White’s backup, while Dorian Strong is listed as a second-string CB, behind Benford. Brandon Codrington is listed as a third-teamer, while Cam Lewis is listed as both starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson’s backup and the backup to starting safety Taylor Rapp.
One intriguing note, rookie Jordan Hancock, who was deployed at both nickel CB and safety throughout training camp, is listed at both positions on the team’s Week 1 depth chart. The Bills were consistent in their messaging regarding the rookie’s positional versatility after selecting him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
After earning a starting role throughout the 2024 campaign, Damar Hamlin is listed as Bishop’s backup entering Week 1. It isn’t much of a surprise with the way the preseason concluded. But if Bishop is to stumble out of the gate, it would be no surprise if they quickly pulled the trigger to elevate Hamlin into a starting role defensively.
Finally, Brandon Codrington is listed as both a starting punt and kick returner, while punter Brad Robbins will enter his first season as the team’s starting punter after working through training camp unopposed. Also on special teams, kicker Tyler Bass is listed on the depth chart despite some questions surrounding his preseason injury, which was deemed pelvic-area soreness.
Bass missed his final kick of the preseason, a 26-yard field goal attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the days following that game, the team worked out a few free-agent kickers, leaving questions as to Bass’ injury status. But his presence atop the team’s depth chart, ahead of backup kicker Ray Davis, points toward him perhaps being ready for Week 1.
