Bills' Dion Dawkins ready for WWE after seeing Cena, The Rock at Elimination Chamber

Buffalo's star left tackle Dion Dawkins showed up at the WWE event last night, proclaiming he's ready to be more than just a fan.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins knows how to put on a show and is more than comfortable on the mic.

The big man with a big personality isn't afraid to show what he's all about, and Dawkins did just that last night.

Making an appearance in Toronto at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 alongside superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena, showed off his custom-made Bills championship belt.

Dawkins seemed as pumped up as for any NFL game, prompting the shoutout from commentator Pat McAfee, "He's an electrifying individual who would fit in very well at the WWE."

Based on Dawkins own social media post during the event, he agrees.

While his contract most certainly prohibits diving off the top rope while he's a Bill, at 6'5", 330 lbs, it's not a stretch to think that the highly athletic Dawkins could make a move to professional wrestling after his NFL career is over.

Buffalo fans, and no doubt the quarterback he protects, MVP Josh Allen, just hope that his WWE world championship comes after an NFL world championship for the Bills.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brian Letscher
