Bills Central

Bills' draft visit tracker: 4 confirmed '30' visits to Orchard Park

The Buffalo Bills have hosted multiple Zoom interviews, but thus far, only four prospects have scheduled official '30' visits to the team facility

Ralph Ventre

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) makes a catch past Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) makes a catch past Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Being that NFL clubs are allowed to host no more than 30 prospects on pre-draft visits, there's naturally some significance to being invited to the team's facility.

Although it doesn't indicate how much they like a particular prospect, an official "30" visit signals a level of interest in the player. It's worth noting the Buffalo Bills hosted former first-round selections Josh Allen, Ed Oliver and Kaiir Elam in Orchard Park to drafting them.

As the NFL Draft approaches, here are the confirmed visitors hosted by the Bills.

CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Source: Prospect reported

Amos likely has high appeal to the Bills due to his zone coverage ability. The All-SEC cornerback started all 13 games for Ole Miss and was highly productive while doing so. He tested well at the NFL Combine, recording a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.

Trey Amos PBU
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

WR Isaiah Bond, Texas

Source: KPRC2's Aaron Wilson

Bond is a field-stretcher who can help take the top off the opposing defense for quarterback Josh Allen. He was at Alabama before transferring to Texas for one season. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver made 12 starts for the Longhorns, averaging 15.9 yards per reception.

RELATED: Bills interview former first-round pick's brother from Spencer Brown's alma mater

CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Source: New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot

Revel showed first-round talent in 2023, earning All-AAC honors. His draft stock, however, took a hit when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2024, but remains a coveted prospect due to his measurables and physical traits.

Shavon Revel tackle
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the second half of U-M's 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

EDGE Femi Oladejo, UCLA

Source: The Draft Network's Justin Melo

Oladejo, who is projected to last until Day 3, was a four-year contributor for UCLA who started 27 of 46 appearances. He played all 12 games in 2024, moving from linebacker to edge rusher two weeks into the season. The versatile edge, who may be a tad undersized for that role in the pros, recorded 13.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries.

RELATED: Versatile DT prospect talks to Bills 'every day' ahead of NFL Draft

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News