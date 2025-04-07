Bills' draft visit tracker: 4 confirmed '30' visits to Orchard Park
Being that NFL clubs are allowed to host no more than 30 prospects on pre-draft visits, there's naturally some significance to being invited to the team's facility.
Although it doesn't indicate how much they like a particular prospect, an official "30" visit signals a level of interest in the player. It's worth noting the Buffalo Bills hosted former first-round selections Josh Allen, Ed Oliver and Kaiir Elam in Orchard Park to drafting them.
As the NFL Draft approaches, here are the confirmed visitors hosted by the Bills.
CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Source: Prospect reported
Amos likely has high appeal to the Bills due to his zone coverage ability. The All-SEC cornerback started all 13 games for Ole Miss and was highly productive while doing so. He tested well at the NFL Combine, recording a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.
WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
Source: KPRC2's Aaron Wilson
Bond is a field-stretcher who can help take the top off the opposing defense for quarterback Josh Allen. He was at Alabama before transferring to Texas for one season. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver made 12 starts for the Longhorns, averaging 15.9 yards per reception.
RELATED: Bills interview former first-round pick's brother from Spencer Brown's alma mater
CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Source: New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot
Revel showed first-round talent in 2023, earning All-AAC honors. His draft stock, however, took a hit when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2024, but remains a coveted prospect due to his measurables and physical traits.
EDGE Femi Oladejo, UCLA
Source: The Draft Network's Justin Melo
Oladejo, who is projected to last until Day 3, was a four-year contributor for UCLA who started 27 of 46 appearances. He played all 12 games in 2024, moving from linebacker to edge rusher two weeks into the season. The versatile edge, who may be a tad undersized for that role in the pros, recorded 13.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries.
RELATED: Versatile DT prospect talks to Bills 'every day' ahead of NFL Draft
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —