Bills named landing spot for talented SEC wide receiver to elevate Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have the hard part already taken care of.
The Bills have their MVP and franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, and now it's up to general manager Brandon Beane and the coaching staff to build a strong team around him, specifically at the offensive skill positions.
That's likely why Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport lists Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III as a potential option for the Bills in the draft.
"Were Missouri’s Luther Burden III a bit bigger or more versatile, he’d be a lock as a first-round pick and have a shot to be the first pure wide receiver drafted—because the 5’11”. 205-pounder is arguably the most explosive prospect at his position in 2025," Davenport writes.
"The Buffalo Bills made it within a game of the Super Bowl last year with a less than imposing cadre of wide receivers. Adding a player as explosive as Burden could make an already dangerous offense that much more lethal—and beginning his career catching passes from Josh Allen isn’t a bad way for the youngster to kick things off."
Allen missed having a No. 1 wide receiver last season. While Khalil Shakir had his best year yet and Keon Coleman showed flashes of star potential in his rookie year, Allen didn't have that go-to player like he had with Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans during the offseason last year.
While Shakir or Coleman could continue growing into that role for Allen and the Bills, it may be smart for Buffalo to try and add another potential option for that job. Out of anyone in this class that will be available when the Bills are on the clock at No. 30, Burden may be the best one.
