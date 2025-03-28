Bills Central

Bills named landing spot for talented SEC wide receiver to elevate Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills could get Josh Allen a talented new receiver early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) walks along the field during warmups before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) walks along the field during warmups before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have the hard part already taken care of.

The Bills have their MVP and franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, and now it's up to general manager Brandon Beane and the coaching staff to build a strong team around him, specifically at the offensive skill positions.

That's likely why Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport lists Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III as a potential option for the Bills in the draft.

"Were Missouri’s Luther Burden III a bit bigger or more versatile, he’d be a lock as a first-round pick and have a shot to be the first pure wide receiver drafted—because the 5’11”. 205-pounder is arguably the most explosive prospect at his position in 2025," Davenport writes.

Luther Burden II
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) warms up before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

"The Buffalo Bills made it within a game of the Super Bowl last year with a less than imposing cadre of wide receivers. Adding a player as explosive as Burden could make an already dangerous offense that much more lethal—and beginning his career catching passes from Josh Allen isn’t a bad way for the youngster to kick things off."

RELATED: Bills' 1994 draft pick projects ideal Round 1 scenario that sends DT to Buffalo

Allen missed having a No. 1 wide receiver last season. While Khalil Shakir had his best year yet and Keon Coleman showed flashes of star potential in his rookie year, Allen didn't have that go-to player like he had with Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans during the offseason last year.

While Shakir or Coleman could continue growing into that role for Allen and the Bills, it may be smart for Buffalo to try and add another potential option for that job. Out of anyone in this class that will be available when the Bills are on the clock at No. 30, Burden may be the best one.

Luther Burden
Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) catches a pass for a two point conversion against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News