Bills' GM Brandon Beane shares cryptic message on NFL Draft Round 1 talent pool
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has a way of sharing his intrusive thoughts with the media without oversharing.
The Bills' GM was on hand Tuesday for media availability with this week's OTAs kicking off and the ensuing NFL Draft weekend. He discussed a bunch of hot-button topics with reporters, including his stance on this upcoming draft class.
As Beane often can be, he was clear cut and terse. He did not mince words about the quality of the first-round talent this year.
"Not 30," said Beane when asked about how many first-round grades he had entering Thursday's first round.
That number was specifically interesting due to Buffalo having the No. 30 overall pick. Not only that, the Bills have 10 total picks in the draft.
What does that smell like? A possible Buffalo trade up.
The thing about this comment too is that Beane has not shied away from wheeling and dealing draft picks, let alone in the first round. He moved down in 2024 to swap picks with the Chiefs, before another trade back into the second round to eventually take Keon Coleman. In 2023, the Bills moved up to select TE Dalton Kincaid.
And 2022? You guessed it; Buffalo moved up to take future bust Kaiir Elam.
Considering the draft capital that Beane and the Bills possess, there's a lot of smoke as to Beane doing it again with his draft weekend trading.
And maybe he's most strongly considering taking defensive linemen, which he noted in the presser today, too. But as to what Beane will really do once those lights come on for Thursday's draft, we'll all have to wait and see.
"I would say it's a pretty good D-line draft," said Beane during Tuesday's media availability.
Let the fun begin Thursday night.
