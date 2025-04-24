Buffalo Bills going in unexpected direction in NFL Draft according to final mocks
For months, the expectation has been that the Buffalo Bills would be heavily focusing on defensive tackle, cornerback, or edge early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now, just a day before Buffalo is set to be on the clock, multiple NFL Draft experts are predicting that the Bills go a different direction, throwing a late curveball into the mix for Bills fans.
Both The Athletic's Dane Brugler and ESPN's Peter Schrager have released their final mock drafts, and both of them have the Bills selecting Georgia safety Malaki Starks. That’s definitely worthy of raising some eyebrows.
Safety definitely isn’t the biggest need for the Bills. Spending a second round pick last year on Cole Bishop out of Utah, the expectation is that he competes for a starting job in his second season alongside Taylor Rapp. Using a first round pick on the position would be a very interesting approach for Brandon Beane to take.
That said, Starks is arguably the best safety in the class. If they think that he provides an instant impact at the position, while other options at positions of need like cornerback and defensive tackle fly off the board before they’re on the clock, then it could be understood on some level why they would go that direction.
What you absolutely don’t want to see a team force need over talent. If Starks is clearly the best player on the board and you can’t find a partner to trade down with, take him.
Of note, there have been multiple reports stating that Starks has had discussions with NFL teams about playing corner and nickel, not just safety, at the next level. If the Bills see that in the plan and like the idea of him as the team’s No. 2 cornerback opposite Christian Benford, then you’re talking about a player with great talent filling a direct position of need.
If Beane’s first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft is a safety, there are going to be some seriously strong opinions taking shape from analysts and fans alike.
