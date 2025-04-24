NFL 'mock draft consensus' figures Bills will reach to fill 'one of biggest needs'
The Buffalo Bills may or may not have a first-round draft grade on him, but there's definitely interest.
Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos has publicly acknowledged a pre-draft "30" visit to Orchard Park, and he's viewed as a fit for Sean McDermott's defensive scheme as arguably the top zone CB prospect in the class.
While Amos may be more of a Round 2 projection, The Big Lead's "NFL Mock Draft Consensus" issued its "final first round forecast" and paired the zone CB with the Bills at No. 30 overall. Author Joe Lago spent "the last four months (yes, FOUR months) identifying the most popular projections for each first-round pick."
"One mock draft has the Bills trading the pick and taking Amos in the second round. The "physical, lengthy cornerback" fills one of Buffalo's biggest needs," said Lago.
In addition to two-way player Travis Hunter (Colorado), cornerbacks Will Johnson (Michigan) and Jahdae Barron (Texas) were all off the board by the time Buffalo made its selection at No. 30 overall in the simulation. Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was also gone before the Bills were up.
Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who has been tied to Buffalo by multiple prominent media sources, went at No. 27 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.
Amos, who played three seasons for Louisiana Lafayette before moving onto the SEC, made 13 starts for Ole Miss and accounted for a league-leading 16 passes defensed in 2024.
"You're gonna see a lot of being physical at the line of scrimmage against wide receivers. Being a technician. I'm feel like I'm a box of all traits. I can play man. I can play zone. I can just do it all," said Amos during an appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders.
NFL Films producer Greg Cosell labeled Amos as "a really good zone corner" who "fits the Bills."
The NFL Draft kicks off on April 24 in Green Bay. The Bills currently hold 10 selections.
