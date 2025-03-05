Buffalo Bills predicted to battle Ravens over combine superstar in NFL draft
Both the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens had incredible seasons on offense. Scoring points is not the problem. Both teams, however, gave up too many on defense.
The Ravens have to stop Josh Allen, the Bills have to stop Lamar Jackson, and both have to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Naturally, each organization, just three picks apart at the end of Round 1 of the NFL draft, has been projected to target the same player: South Carolina safety, Nick Emmanwori.
Emmanwori wowed at last weekend's NFL combine. At 6' 3.5" and 220 pounds, the -First Team All-American paired a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash with a jump-out-of-the-gym 43" vertical leap — numbers the NFL hasn't seen from a safety in over twenty years. All of this has rocketed him up draft boards and put him at the end of the 1st round, going to either the Ravens or the Bills, depending on the mock draft.
Emmanwori would be a nice fit in Buffalo with the 30th pick, as The Athletic recently pointed out, "With the Bills officially past the Micah Hyde/Jordan Poyer safety era, they could use a high-energy performer to pair with Damar Hamlin. Emmanwori was all of that and more at South Carolina: This year, he had two pick sixes, and a third was called back because of a penalty away from the ball. He’d fit right in on Sean McDermott’s defense."
The Bills, however, may not have a chance to take Emmanwori. Their AFC rival, the Ravens, draft three spots earlier with the 27th pick -- one with which The Draft Network's Justin Melo predicts Baltimore will use the snag the stellar safety.
"The Ravens plan on parting ways with Marcus Williams this offseason," Melo wrote. "Nick Emmanwori is among the freakiest athletes we've seen in recent NFL Combines...[he] would improve the Ravens secondary."
With 88 total tackles and four picks — including two pick-sixes — in 2024, Emmanwori is much more than combine test numbers. If the draft plays out the way it's been predicted, and the Bills really want Emmanwori, they will likely need to make a move to pick before the Ravens -- a move that could pay big dividends come the playoffs.
