Bills host pre-draft visit for Notre Dame captain with potential to fill lineup void
By this point in the NFL Draft cycle, Buffalo Bills' fans have likely heard plenty about cornerback prospects Jahdae Barron, Maxwell Hairston and even Trey Amos.
With 2024 starter Rasul Douglas on the free-agent market, Buffalo appears ready to move in another direction to fill its CB2 spot.
Multiple mock drafts have the Bills taking a cornerback with the No. 30 overall selection while others predict that general manager Brandon Beane will address the need with one of the team's two picks in Round 2.
Meanwhile, one lesser-mentioned name appears to be a serious target for Buffalo. Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison has reportedly made an official "30" visit to Orchard Park this past week, per New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot.
The 21-year-old Morrison has not generated much pre-draft buzz likely due to the lingering effects of the season-ending hip injury that he suffered against Stanford this past October. He attended the NFL Combine, but did not participate in on-field testing and drills.
Still, Morrison is a projected Round 2 selection who ranks as the No. 5 overall cornerback on Mel Kiper's big board. Prior to tearing his labrum in his left hip, Morrison built an impressive résumé over three years with the Irish.
RELATED: Bills' positional breakdown: CB room still missing starting piece
In 2022, Morrison worked his way into a starting role as a true freshman. He totaled
31 appearances, including 26 starts The 2024 captain accounted for 20 tackles and four pass breakups in six games prior to the injury.
As for cornerback prospects making official visits with the Bills, Morrison joins a list that includes Mississippi's Trey Amos, East Carolina's Shavon Revel and Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —