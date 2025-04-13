Bills Central

Bills host pre-draft visit for Notre Dame captain with potential to fill lineup void

The Buffalo Bills are exploring CB draft options as their starting vacancy remains open.

Ralph Ventre

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a pass intended for Boston College Eagles wide receiver Joseph Griffin (2) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a pass intended for Boston College Eagles wide receiver Joseph Griffin (2) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
By this point in the NFL Draft cycle, Buffalo Bills' fans have likely heard plenty about cornerback prospects Jahdae Barron, Maxwell Hairston and even Trey Amos.

With 2024 starter Rasul Douglas on the free-agent market, Buffalo appears ready to move in another direction to fill its CB2 spot.

Multiple mock drafts have the Bills taking a cornerback with the No. 30 overall selection while others predict that general manager Brandon Beane will address the need with one of the team's two picks in Round 2.

Meanwhile, one lesser-mentioned name appears to be a serious target for Buffalo. Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison has reportedly made an official "30" visit to Orchard Park this past week, per New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot.

Benjamin Morrison (DB22)
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame defensive back Benjamin Morrison (DB22) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old Morrison has not generated much pre-draft buzz likely due to the lingering effects of the season-ending hip injury that he suffered against Stanford this past October. He attended the NFL Combine, but did not participate in on-field testing and drills.

Still, Morrison is a projected Round 2 selection who ranks as the No. 5 overall cornerback on Mel Kiper's big board. Prior to tearing his labrum in his left hip, Morrison built an impressive résumé over three years with the Irish.

RELATED: Bills' positional breakdown: CB room still missing starting piece

In 2022, Morrison worked his way into a starting role as a true freshman. He totaled
31 appearances, including 26 starts The 2024 captain accounted for 20 tackles and four pass breakups in six games prior to the injury.

As for cornerback prospects making official visits with the Bills, Morrison joins a list that includes Mississippi's Trey Amos, East Carolina's Shavon Revel and Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong.

Benjamin Morrison (20) defends
Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) makes a catch as Notre Dame defensive back Benjamin Morrison (20) defends him during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. / Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

