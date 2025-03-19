Bills Central

Bills again linked to massive Michigan DT in Mel Kiper's Round 1 mock draft

The Buffalo Bills may have the opportunity to add a potential franchise DT at No. 30 overall in the NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) tackles USC running back Woody Marks (4) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) tackles USC running back Woody Marks (4) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills need extra beef on their defensive line interior, and original draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. seemingly recognizes it.

Buffalo added defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year free-agent contract, but he won't be available until Week 7 due to a six-game PED suspension. As for a long-term solution at the position, the Bills may be best served investing a first-round draft pick there.

In his March 18 mock draft, ESPN's Kiper projected Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant to Buffalo at No. 30 overall. Grant is the third DT off the board in this simulation. Mason Graham was the first taken at No. 5 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"This 6-foot-4, 331-pound run stopper fits well in the middle of Buffalo's defensive line with Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones. Grant can push the pocket from inside too. He had three sacks and 17 pressures in 2024," said Kiper.

Kenneth Grant radio hit
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (DL12) on the SiriusXM radio set during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The longtime draft analyst explained how the Bills wound up with Grant in his most recent mock-up.

RELATED: Bills' free-agent DL additions fail to impress Sports Illustrated graders

"Buffalo should be eyeing the cornerbacks in this class, assuming it doesn't bring back free agent Rasul Douglas, who is still unsigned. But with Jahdae Barron, Azareye'h Thomas and Maxwell Hairston coming off the board in the previous six picks of this mock draft, the Bills probably would have to pivot. Perhaps they look at Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III to give quarterback Josh Allen another run-after-catch ace. But I'm going with Grant," said Kiper.

Grant was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection and a three-year contributor for Michigan. He reportedly met with the Bills at the NFL Combine, and has been a suggested fit for Buffalo in multiple prominent mock drafts.

Kenneth Grant celebrates
Oct 5, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a missed field goal by the Washington Huskies, topic during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News