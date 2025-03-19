Bills again linked to massive Michigan DT in Mel Kiper's Round 1 mock draft
The Buffalo Bills need extra beef on their defensive line interior, and original draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. seemingly recognizes it.
Buffalo added defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year free-agent contract, but he won't be available until Week 7 due to a six-game PED suspension. As for a long-term solution at the position, the Bills may be best served investing a first-round draft pick there.
In his March 18 mock draft, ESPN's Kiper projected Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant to Buffalo at No. 30 overall. Grant is the third DT off the board in this simulation. Mason Graham was the first taken at No. 5 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"This 6-foot-4, 331-pound run stopper fits well in the middle of Buffalo's defensive line with Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones. Grant can push the pocket from inside too. He had three sacks and 17 pressures in 2024," said Kiper.
The longtime draft analyst explained how the Bills wound up with Grant in his most recent mock-up.
"Buffalo should be eyeing the cornerbacks in this class, assuming it doesn't bring back free agent Rasul Douglas, who is still unsigned. But with Jahdae Barron, Azareye'h Thomas and Maxwell Hairston coming off the board in the previous six picks of this mock draft, the Bills probably would have to pivot. Perhaps they look at Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III to give quarterback Josh Allen another run-after-catch ace. But I'm going with Grant," said Kiper.
Grant was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection and a three-year contributor for Michigan. He reportedly met with the Bills at the NFL Combine, and has been a suggested fit for Buffalo in multiple prominent mock drafts.
