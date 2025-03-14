Bills' free-agent DL additions fail to impress Sports Illustrated graders
The Buffalo Bills added an edge rusher on Tuesday night and a defensive tackle on Wednesday morning.
Standing by to grade all major signings across the NFL, Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame was not overly impressed by the Bills' two Front 7 additions.
Buffalo received a B- grade for signing defensive end Joey Bosa to a one-year contract. Subsequently, the defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi move earned a C+. The grades aren't awful, but they're also not ideal for a Super Bowl contender looking to move the needle.
"The Buffalo Bills need more from their edge rush, and they’re hoping to get it from Joey Bosa. On Tuesday night, the Bills and Bosa agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million. Bosa, 29, hasn’t been able to stay healthy in recent years, leading to his release from the Chargers. Bosa has played in only 28 games over the past three years, racking up 14 sacks over that span. With Buffalo, he’ll be asked to be a secondary pass rusher alongside Greg Rousseau," said Verderame.
The B- grade for Bosa could have been a bit higher due to the move's upside. If the five-time Pro Bowl selection is healthy and available, he's a gamewrecker who can put the Bills over the top in their ongoing battle for AFC supremacy against the Kansas City Chiefs. If Bosa is unable to contribute adequately, then Buffalo is not committed to him past 2025.
RELATED: Joey Bosa succinctly summed up his decision to join Bills in one direct quote
"One day after coming to terms with Joey Bosa on a one-year deal, the Buffalo Bills reach an agreement with Larry Ogunjobi for the same term worth up to $8.3 million. Ogunjobi has played eight years, all in the AFC North, spending the past three years with the Steelers. Now he joins Buffalo after playing 15 games in 2024, registering 1.5 sacks. In Buffalo, Ogunjobi will play inside next to Ed Oliver, giving the Bills a stout interior," said Verderame.
The C+ can be more like a B+ if Ogunjobi rediscovers the production he enjoyed with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. He averaged 5.2 sacks per season in four years as a starter prior to joining the Steelers, which employ a less-common base formation. Buffalo's scheme provides a seemingly better fit for Ogunjobi.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —