ESPN draft analyst revamps Buffalo's defense in two-round mock draft
In Jordan Reid's latest two-round mock draft, the Buffalo Bills focused heavily on the defensive side of the ball.
In Round 1, the Bills selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall. With the expected departure of Rasul Douglas, corner is projected to be a major need for Buffalo.
"Hairston is a perfect scheme fit for the Bills and can keep up with any receiver. His loose movements and fluidity allow him to easily change directions and attack the ball out of the air. He maintained his physicality this past season even though a nagging shoulder injury limited him to five games," explains Reid.
At No. 56 overall, the Bills drafted T.J. Sanders, a defensive tackle from South Carolina.
"The Bills have two major issues along their defensive line -- lack of depth and not being able to finish when rushing quarterbacks. Sanders solves both problems, as he routinely generates pressure up the middle and his 2.40-second average time to first pressure this past season led all FBS defensive linemen," details Reid.
With pick No. 62, Buffalo double-dipped at DB, choosing Texas safety Andrew Mukuba. Reid called this a "perfect" fit for the Bills, given Mukuba's ability to "wear multiple hats in the secondary".
In the world of Reid's mock draft, Buffalo's secondary would consist of Christian Benford and Hairston on the boundary, with Taron Johnson in the slot. Taylor Rapp would most likely start at safety alongside the winner of Cole Bishop and Mukuba's training camp battle. The 6-foot-4 Sanders would line up next to Ed Oliver on the defensive line, a nice complement to the undersized defensive tackle.
