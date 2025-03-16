Bills predicted to draft 6-INT cornerback as much-needed secondary reinforcement
As we enter the second week of NFL free agency on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills have yet to adequately address one of their biggest needs of the offseason that comes on the defensive side of the ball.
That need comes at cornerback, where the Bills could lose Rasul Douglas, who started in 23 games for Buffalo the past two years. It remains to be seen if the Bills are even interested in keeping him after a 2024 season that saw the veteran post terrible coverage stats (completion rate of 72.9% and a passer rating of 122.0).
Buffalo did add Dane Jackson in free agency, but depending on him to be a starter would be a huge mistake. The Bills still need more help.
While free agency will certainly be one avenue the Bills explore to add another cornerback to the secondary, it's possible general manager Brandon Beane will look to the draft in order to address the position for the long haul and offer some competition for Jackson in the short term.
In a recent mock draft from Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, he has the Bills grabbing Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL’s most complete rosters, but if they want to get past Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, they need to continue building a strong defense," he wrote. "Maxwell Hairston has six interceptions and three pick-sixes over his last 20 games at Kentucky. He’s a long, athletic corner with great route recognition and the deep speed to excel in zone coverage."
Hairston first put himself on the map when he became a starter at Kentucky in 2023, which was his best collegiate campaign. The 5-foot-11 cornerback tallied five picks, posted an impressive 67.5 passer rating when targeted and an 81.8 overall PFF grade.
Hairston battled a lingering shoulder injury in 2024t hat limited him to just seven games. In those seven contests, he managed to nab one interception and was strong in coverage yet again.
RELATED: Bills' one remaining free agency need GM Brandon Beane must address
According to The Draft Network's Keith Sanchez, Hairston's best fit is in a zone scheme, which makes him a good fit for head coach Sean McDermott's defense.
Taking Hairston in the first round definitely makes sense for the Bills, who need a long-term solution opposite Christian Benford. Hairston would check that box, but the Bills would still be wise to add a veteran in free agency as an insurance policy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —