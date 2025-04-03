SI predicts Bills draft 1,000-yard receiver in first round
The Buffalo Bills need to find a transformative pass-catcher for quarterback Josh Allen to throw to over the next four to five years.
This offseason, Buffalo lost wide receiver Mack Hollins who signed with the rival New England Patriots. Amari Cooper is still a free agent, but the Bills may be ready to move on from the aging Pro Bowler.
This leaves the door open for the Bills to look into the NFL Draft to find their replacements. While most mock drafts have Buffalo selecting a cornerback or a defensive lineman in the first round, SI's Gilberto Manzano has the Bills going in a slightly different direction.
In Manzano's latest mock draft released on Thursday, he has the Bills taking Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round. Manzano believes Buffalo is all in on finding a receiver to develop while Allen is in his prime years.
"The Bills didn’t get much from Amari Cooper last year, and Keon Coleman had somewhat of a quiet rookie season. Buffalo can’t wait around for players to develop while Josh Allen is in his prime. Egbuka has received comparisons to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. This selection makes a dangerous offense even better."
Egbuka has lived up to high expectations since entering college with the Buckeyes in 2021. He twice eclipsed 1,000 yards in a season in 2022 and 2024 and scored 26 touchdowns in 49 career games.
One of the biggest aspects of a receiver the Bills have been looking for this offseason is someone who can be a separator. Signing former Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer was a significant reason for that, but Egbuka can do that as well.
Besides being a separator, Egbuka is one of the draft's best route runners and can make great runs after the catch. Whether he can stay healthy is a season he isn't being looked at in the top half of the NFL Draft.
Buffalo needs a difference maker at receiver and Egbuka could solve that problem for the Bills.
