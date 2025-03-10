Bills lose fan favorite WR to AFC East rival in free agency after one season
As it turns out, Mack Hollins was a one-year wonder with the Buffalo Bills.
The eccentric wide receiver, who became a cult hero for his unorthodoxes like walking barefoot into the stadium on gamedays, is leaving Orchard Park for the AFC East rival New England Patriots. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that Hollins and the Patriots agreed upon a "two-year, $8.4 million deal that maxes out at $10.4 million."
No signings are official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.
Hollins had his moments during his lone season with the Bills, but he totaled only 31 receptions in 17 regular season games. He delivered five regular season TD catches and made three huge receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown in the AFC Championship Game. Hollins also played 100 special teams snaps.
As far as Hollins's production as a pass-catcher, the Bills are likely looking to Josh Palmer to more than make up for the 378 yards that left for New England. Buffalo reportedly secured Palmer for three seasons and $36 million earlier on Monday. The former Los Angeles Charger has gained at least 580 yards receiving each of the last three years.
Meanwhile, Hollins joins a complete rebuild in Foxboro where former player Mike Vrabel was hired as the team's head coach. Hollins has experience playing under Patriots' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was previously Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In 2022 with the Raiders, Hollins set career highs for receptions (57) and receiving yards (690).
Comparatively, Hollins will turn 32 years old in September while Palmer will turns 26 that same month.
Amari Cooper is Buffalo's lone remaining free agent at the WR position.
