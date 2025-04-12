Bills contact freaky-athletic Rutgers CB trying to find next late-round draft gem
The Buffalo Bills are reportedly exploring draft options in the fertile Garden State.
Buffalo has spoken with Rutgers cornerback Robert Longerbeam during the pre-draft process, according to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot.
"It was not an in-person meeting or pre-draft visit," noted Talbot in an X post.
Tabbed with a late-round draft grade, Longerbeam made scouts take notice at the NFL Combine. His 11-foot-2 broad jump led all CB prospects present in Indianapolis, and was second-best overall, while his 36.5-inch vertical leap was a Top 10 CB mark. He was one of seven CB participants to run sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.39s.
Lightly recruited out of high school, Longerbeam wound up as a five-year contributor at the Big Ten level. Kicking off his career during the 2020 COVID season, he proceeded to appear in 53 games highlighted by 31 starts.
Longerbeam, a former high school quarterback, is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. In 2024, he made 12 appearances, including 11 starts, and led the conference with 13 passes defensed (11 PBU, 2 INT).
Although not known as an NFL factory, Rutgers has had its share of successful pros, including Devin and Jason McCourty. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a knack for adding Rutgers products to his program.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, a former seventh-round pick, is arguably the most recognizable Rutgers alumnus currently active in the NFL. Tennessee Titans defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day is a six-year starter. The last Rutgers product on a Bills' 53-man roster is believed to be tight end Tyler Kroft (2019-20).
Longerbeam could become part of a scenario where the Bills take a cornerback early and late like they did in 2022, uncovering hidden gem Christian Benford in Round 6. Unlike Longerbeam, Benford did not have the luxury of performing at the Combine nor a major all-star game. Instead, he made the most of his Hula Bowl experience and Pro Day.
