Bills urged not to blink, draft 'unbelievable run defender' ala Alim McNeill
By multiple accounts, Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams seems like a throwback on the interior, and that may just be what the Buffalo Bills need.
When the Bills need to grind out victories in January against the likes of the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, they'll undoubtedly need to stop the opponent's rushing attack. Accused of being too small at certain positions, Buffalo's defense doesn't feature a true hole filler.
Over 51 games on Ohio State's defensive front, Williams was a proven run stuffer who anchored the nation's top-ranked unit in 2024. The national champion is a Top 60 prospect with an early second-round draft grade, but at least one analyst sees him as deserving of the No. 30 overall selection.
"Right now, when I do mock drafts, if he's there for the Bills, I take him and I don't blink. In the first round, I will sprint to it. I think he's that caliber of run defender," said ESPN national analyst Ben Solak.
Appearing on One Bills Live, Solak told co-host Steve Tasker that Williams may wind up being selected higher than the consensus projection.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see him earlier. He was a four-star recruit. He's 6'3" 330 [pounds], like I said, at Ohio State. The reality with Williams is he's an unbelievable run defender, and has not translated a lot of that to the pass rush," said Solak. "If we lived in an NFL where stopping the run was the most-important thing, he'd be like a Top 10 pick. He's unbelievable against the run - Zone 2, Zone Away, double teams, everything, his block recognition, deconstructions - unbelievable."
Clogging up the middle will presumably go a long way in slowing down the Ravens and Chiefs, and Williams may be able to do even more than that.
RELATED: NFL Draft scenario allows Bills to beef up defensive front with national champ
"The hope is that, in the NFL, in a little bit of a different system, little bit more coaching, he can develop more of a pass rush," said Solak.
Detroit Lions' defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who has been an effective starter since late in his rookie season, is the type of NFL player that scouts think Williams can be.
"I know that Alim McNeill, was a third-round pick, NC State, went to the Lions, he's a very common comp [comparison] for Tyleik Williams because he was coming out as this squatty nose tackle who can defend the run. All of a sudden, the Lions have themselves a 6-sack, 7-sack guy as a pass rusher at that spot," said Solak. "I'm higher than just about anyone I know on Tyleik Williams, but I think he deserves it. He's a good player."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —