Biggest questions facing Bills' remade receiving corps
In 2024, the Buffalo Bills had their doubters regarding the wide receivers on the team. Are there similar concerns entering the 2025 campaign?
Buffalo went through some changes at wide receiver, with their most significant move being extending Khalil Shakir's contract. The team would lose Mack Hollins as he signed with division rival Patriots and Amari Cooper is still available in free agency. Last week, the Bills did sign Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault Jr. to bring some speed and depth to the unit.
With the moves already made so far, is it enough for Bills Mafia to be satisified or does the team still have some work to do? There are certain aspects to the group that is missing that the Bills still need to address.
Keon Coleman Avoiding Sophomore Slump
A lot has been said about the turbulent rookie season for Coleman that resulted in his head coach Sean McDermott challenge the now second year man to take a big step in 2025. Coleman played in 13 games, catching 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns.
What separated Coleman from the rest of the receivers that gives the team hope for his success is he's a big-play guy. Last year, he averaged 19.2 yards per reception which topped the team. He's a threat in the red zone and can make the one-on-one jump passes when needed.
After being selected in the second round of last year's NFL Draft, there are high expectations for the Florida State product. He's tied for the tallest receiver on the Bills at 6-foot-4. With Cooper gone, the Bills need him to be the true number two receiver behind Shakir and be more consistent in the passing game.
Lack of Size in the Red Zone
Coleman and Tyrell Shavers are the only players over 6-foot-1, as both stand at 6-foot-4. This is a concern since the Bills seem to be lacking in size. For those one-on-one matchups, the Bills will have to burn them with speed, but it will present a problem in the red zone with Coleman as the only receiver to do so.
There are alternatives with the tight ends standing at a similar height as Coleman and Shavers with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. They could be flexed as outside receivers, but they are more dangerous in the middle of the field for Josh Allen to throw it to.
This leaves the Bills in a spot where they have to run the football in the red zone or attack the middle of the field more than throwing up a fade to a tall receiver. Is Coleman and Shavers enough to get the job done? Both guys will need big 2025 seasons for that to be a reality, but for now the Bills lack in size at receiver and lack versatility in play calling in the red zone.
New Additions Palmer, Shenault Emerging in 2025
Buffalo's offense needed guys who could stretch the field vertically, as it lacked big plays in the passing game. They seemed to have resolved that issue with Palmer and Shenault being signed during free agency.
What makes Palmer and Shenault different from the current receivers is their ability to separate themselves from defenders down the field. Palmer has averaged over 15 yards a reception in the last two seasons with the Chargers. Shenault has an impressive catch percentage, as he has caught 72.1 percent of his career targets.
The concern is that neither guy has dominated throughout their NFL careers, as Palmer and Shenault have not eclipsed 800 yards in receiving in a season. They are essentially replacing Hollins and Cooper so they need to step up and be number three and four targets. Shenault might not see the field as often as he is more of a returner, but Palmer has to play well as the number three receiver behind Shakir and Coleman.
