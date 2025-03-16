Is free agent WR Stefon Diggs hinting at a Buffalo Bills reunion?
Stefon Diggs spent four years with the Buffalo Bills and put up some elite numbers. He never recorded fewer than 100 receptions or 1,000 yards during his tenure. In all, he had 445 receptions for 5,372 yards with 37 touchdowns.
His time in Buffalo ended before the 2024 season when he was traded to the Houston Texans, along with a fifth and sixth-round draft pick, in exchange for a second-round selection in 2025. Houston promptly reworked his contract, allowing Diggs to hit the open market this offseason.
Throughout the first week of free agency, it's been apparent that the market is cool for Diggs. That's understandable given he tore his ACL in Week 8, but if healthy, he can still provide a spark. The Bills know this as well as anyone and Diggs recently made a change that sparked hope for a reunion.
After being traded away, Diggs took down all photos of him in Buffalo gear. That changed on Sunday, as his Instagram suddenly has those pictures back.
In the end, this may mean nothing at all. But considering the need for help at receiver — and Diggs' familiarity with the offense — it's hard not to wonder if there's something there.
If the veteran wideout isn't getting the offers he desires, he might do well to sign a one-year, "prove-it" deal. Doing so with the Bills would make a lot of sense for him, if that was the goal.
