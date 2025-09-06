Bills Central

Bills blatantly disrespected by fantasy football experts vs. Ravens

One fantasy football analytics group suggests owners shouldn't start James Cook or the Buffalo Bills' defense in Week 1.

Richie Whitt

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
We're reminded quite often about the chasm of difference between actual football and fantasy football. Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens, front and center please.

Just days after proclaiming Bills' star Josh Allen as its No. 1-ranked quarterback entering Week 1 of the new NFL season, the analytics folks over at Bleacher Report are now suggesting to the fantasy football world that the New England Patriots' Drake Maye is a better "Start 'Em" option this weekend.

In its weekly "Start 'Em or Sit 'Em" feature, B/R believes Maye will score more fantasy football points against the Las Vegas Raiders than the reigning MVP will Sunday night against the Ravens.

The site also recommends benching Bills' running back James Cook for the opener.

"Cook was great for fantasy managers last year, topping 1,000 rushing yards, scoring 16 rushing touchdowns and finishing eighth among running backs in PPR points," the site writes. "His Week 1 matchup is abysmal, though. The Ravens were almost impossible to run on last year, barely allowing 80 yards a game on the ground."

Adding to the disrespect, B/R also says fantasy football shouldn't start Buffalo's defense against Lamar Jackson.

"Everything said here about the Bills applies to their opponents in Week 1," it writes. "Buffalo and Baltimore were both drafted relatively early among team defenses this summer, but the matchup to open the season isn't great."

This is the part where we remind you to take this advice with a grain of salt. B/R advised owners to "sit" both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in Friday night's game against the Chargers. Kelce caught a 37-yard touchdowns and Mahomes produced 315 yards in total offense and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to something he sees in the Ravens lineup
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to something he sees in the Ravens lineup / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

