Josh Allen officially announces deal with major sports footwear and apparel supplier
Entering his eighth NFL season, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is making a change.
Allen announced on Friday that he has officially signed an endorsement deal with New Balance ahead of the 2025 campaign. Allen has been endorsed with by Nike since his rookie year, but this announcement would seemingly spell the end of that prevous agreement.
In a personal letter, Allen cited New Balance’s commitment to family, community and authenticity as reasons for making the switch. He also included that New Balance will join him in committing resources to his hometown of Firebaugh, CA, to ensure families have access to all community sports programs, regardless of their ability to play.
“I’m proud to share that I’ve joined the New Balance family,” wrote Allen. “When New Balance asked me to come on board, it felt like coming home.”
RELATED: Fanatics releases exclusive Josh Allen Funko Pop! figure
Allen also highlighted the motivation behind his and New Balance’s goal of aiding the Firebaugh athletic community.
“To help young athletes chase their dreams,” added Allen. “Whether you’re a kid just picking up a football for the first time or a high schooler grinding through two-a-days, we’re here for you, cheering you on from afar, from Boston, to Buffalo, to Firebaugh.
“Because Firebaugh raised me. And now, it’s my turn to give back.”
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld warmly admires Bills QB Josh Allen's latest Gatorade ad
In addition to his endorsement deal with New Balance, Allen is also endorsed by Pepsi, Buffalo Wild Wings, New Era and Snickers.
Allen is coming off an MVP campaign in which he guided the Bills to the AFC Championship game. Buffalo has been picked by many as a Super Bowl favorite entering the upcoming season.
The extent of the Bills quarterback’s relationship with New Balance remains unknown. But along with the letter he penned, images of Allen sporting a New Balance letterman jacket, shirt and tie, and sweatpants were also released with the endorsement’s promo.
MORE: Josh Allen teams up with Snickers for the weirdest collab ever
It’s unclear if Allen will be permitted to wear New Balance cleats on game days, as Nike, Adidas and Under Armor are currently the only brands with on-field licensing agreements. Allen ignited rumors earlier this summer when he donned New Balance cleats during an offseason practice. But, as of last season, New Balance remained without an agreement with the NFL, which would prevent him from wearing them during regular-season contests.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —