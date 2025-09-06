Bills Central

Buffalo Bills reportedly explored Micah Parsons trade with Cowboys

The Buffalo Bills were interested in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, which would have brought Micah Parsons to Western New York.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Joey Bosa on one end and Greg Rousseau on the other, the Buffalo Bills feature one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

Throw in A.J. Epenesa, rookie Landon Jackson, and Michael Hoecht (when he returns from suspension), and the depth is also impressive. That doesn't mean, however, that general manager Brandon Beane was content.

RELATED: Bills vs. Ravens predictions: Who experts are picking to win Week 1 AFC showdown

In fact, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports that the Buffalo general manager was one of many teams that called the Dallas Cowboys once it became apparent they were willing to trade Micah Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"About a week before the deal was finalized, word spread that the Cowboys’ stance on dealing their star had shifted. 'We’re not trading Parsons' had quickly become 'Okay, what can we get?' That opened the door. The Colts, Panthers, Bills, and Patriots all made calls and were told the price: two first-round picks, a significant player, and, of course, a record-setting contract." - Russini, The Athletic

RELATED: 3 Buffalo Bills facing most pressure in Week 1 showdown with Ravens

Russini doesn't say if the asking price was too high for Buffalo, or if the Cowboys weren't interested. Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones said they were adamant in getting a starting defensive tackle in return, which led to them making a deal for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark with the Green Bay Packers.

There's no telling how serious the inquiry was either, but the addition of Parsons on the Bills' line would have been incredible to watch.

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference.
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News