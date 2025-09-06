Buffalo Bills reportedly explored Micah Parsons trade with Cowboys
With Joey Bosa on one end and Greg Rousseau on the other, the Buffalo Bills feature one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.
Throw in A.J. Epenesa, rookie Landon Jackson, and Michael Hoecht (when he returns from suspension), and the depth is also impressive. That doesn't mean, however, that general manager Brandon Beane was content.
In fact, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports that the Buffalo general manager was one of many teams that called the Dallas Cowboys once it became apparent they were willing to trade Micah Parsons.
"About a week before the deal was finalized, word spread that the Cowboys’ stance on dealing their star had shifted. 'We’re not trading Parsons' had quickly become 'Okay, what can we get?' That opened the door. The Colts, Panthers, Bills, and Patriots all made calls and were told the price: two first-round picks, a significant player, and, of course, a record-setting contract." - Russini, The Athletic
Russini doesn't say if the asking price was too high for Buffalo, or if the Cowboys weren't interested. Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones said they were adamant in getting a starting defensive tackle in return, which led to them making a deal for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark with the Green Bay Packers.
There's no telling how serious the inquiry was either, but the addition of Parsons on the Bills' line would have been incredible to watch.
