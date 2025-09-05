Bills Central

Fantasy Football experts give Bills' Josh Allen lofty Week 1 prediction vs. Ravens

According to one group of Fantasy Football analysts, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen produce stats and points Sunday night.

Richie Whitt

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to something he sees vs. the Ravens in the 2024 playoff game.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to something he sees vs. the Ravens in the 2024 playoff game. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen has his MVP. His fancy jersey patch. His lofty ranking. And, of course, his Super Bowl expectations.

Piled on top of the pressure pile for the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback: the hope of many Fantasy Football owners.

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen ranked No. 1 over Patrick Mahomes by NFL insider

Even though he's starting the season against one of the most physical defenses in the NFL, Allen is the most likely quarterback to pile up stats and points Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Fantasy Football analysts over at Bleacher Report, Allen is the No. 1 ranked quarterback for Week 1. No. 2, to no one's surprise, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

In Buffalo's victory over Baltimore in last year's AFC Divisional Round game at Highmark Stadium, Allen threw for only 127 yards but scored two rushing touchdowns.

As is usually the case, Allen is expected to do most of the heavy lifting. B/R ranks Bills' running backs James Cook 18th and Ray Davis 51st. After missing a chunk of training camp in a contract dispute, the site expects a slow start from Buffalo's star back.

Josh Allen hands off
Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands off the ball to running back James Cook during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Cook had an outstanding 2024 season, tying for the league lead with 16 touchdowns on the ground," B/R writes. "But the sledding will be tough Sunday night, as the Ravens barely allowed 80 rushing yards per game in 2024."

MORE: NFL MVP Josh Allen expects two offensive players to 'step up' for Bills this fall

As for Allen's passing targets, Khalil Shakir is the 41st-ranked receiver and Dalton Kincaid is 17th among tight ends. Shakir, however, could have a sneaky produtive game.

"The Bills aren't going to have an easy go of it on the ground against the Ravens, but Baltimore's pass defense is another story," B/R writes. "Only the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed more passing yards per game last season."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) makes a catch during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) makes a catch during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News