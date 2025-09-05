Fantasy Football experts give Bills' Josh Allen lofty Week 1 prediction vs. Ravens
Josh Allen has his MVP. His fancy jersey patch. His lofty ranking. And, of course, his Super Bowl expectations.
Piled on top of the pressure pile for the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback: the hope of many Fantasy Football owners.
MORE: Bills' Josh Allen ranked No. 1 over Patrick Mahomes by NFL insider
Even though he's starting the season against one of the most physical defenses in the NFL, Allen is the most likely quarterback to pile up stats and points Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Fantasy Football analysts over at Bleacher Report, Allen is the No. 1 ranked quarterback for Week 1. No. 2, to no one's surprise, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson.
In Buffalo's victory over Baltimore in last year's AFC Divisional Round game at Highmark Stadium, Allen threw for only 127 yards but scored two rushing touchdowns.
As is usually the case, Allen is expected to do most of the heavy lifting. B/R ranks Bills' running backs James Cook 18th and Ray Davis 51st. After missing a chunk of training camp in a contract dispute, the site expects a slow start from Buffalo's star back.
"Cook had an outstanding 2024 season, tying for the league lead with 16 touchdowns on the ground," B/R writes. "But the sledding will be tough Sunday night, as the Ravens barely allowed 80 rushing yards per game in 2024."
MORE: NFL MVP Josh Allen expects two offensive players to 'step up' for Bills this fall
As for Allen's passing targets, Khalil Shakir is the 41st-ranked receiver and Dalton Kincaid is 17th among tight ends. Shakir, however, could have a sneaky produtive game.
"The Bills aren't going to have an easy go of it on the ground against the Ravens, but Baltimore's pass defense is another story," B/R writes. "Only the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed more passing yards per game last season."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —