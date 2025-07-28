Former Buffalo Bills first-round pick finding career resurgence with Dallas Cowboys
Taken at No. 23 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kaiir Elam was supposed to be the Buffalo Bills next shutdown cornerback.
The Florida product had the size, speed, and NFL bloodlines that led to projections of stardom. Unfortunately, that’s not how it worked out in Buffalo.
Elam spent three seasons trying to make a name for himself before eventually being traded to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. So far, the fresh start appears to be exactly what Elam needed.
While he has yet to get in-game action, Elam has been a standout during the Cowboys’ training camp. He’s been going toe-to-toe with the starting receivers and recorded multiple pass breakups. He also had an interception that ended with him celebrating with a young fan.
With Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel Jr. rehabbing knee injuries, Elam has been thrust into a role with the starting defense. He’s taken advantage of that opportunity, and could be in line for a huge role this year.
For Bills fans, it would be hard not to wonder why he couldn’t figure it out in Buffalo, especially if the success continues into the regular season.
