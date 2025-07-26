Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show on Day 4
The Dallas Cowboys welcomed a massive crowd to practice on Saturday as the team held an opening ceremony just before practice in Oxnard, California.
Having a full crowd in attendance brought a different energy to camp. Although the Cowboys have had a different energy every time they've stepped on the practice field this season, compared to last year.
In this first week of camp, names like Marshawn Kneeland and Jake Ferguson made themselves show stealers with their performances on the field.
MORE: Kaiir Elam hyped for Dallas Cowboys 'energy' & 'enthusiasm'
After Saturday's practice, Kaiir Elam can add his name to the list of show stealers.
The free agent acquisition by the Cowboys pulled off another highlight reel interception on quarterback Dak Prescott.
After the interception, Elam introduced himself to the Cowboys fans in attendance with an epic " Lion King" celebration as he hoisted a young fan to the sky.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer shares Cowboys' team motto for training camp
Elam spent the first three seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. Now, the fourth-year corner is making it nearly impossible for the Cowboys to not have him on the field this upcoming season with his recent training camp performances.
The defensive secondary has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. This could be a prime opportunity for Elam to secure a potential big role within this Cowboys defense.
