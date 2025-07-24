Bills Central

Bills' WR unimpressive, little-known pass rusher shines at Practice No. 1

The Buffalo Bills need their often doubted receiving corps to step up this season, but one in particular is not off to a good start.

Ronnie Eastham

The Buffalo Bills' first training camp is in the books.

Unfortunately, not all was good, and the popular Shout! Podcast hosts had a lot to say.

We heard earlier that cornerback Christian Benford was playing like a true lockdown corner, and wide receiver Keon Coleman was the victim of Benford's play.

Coleman had a couple of moments but couldn't come away with the ball.

Matt Parrino said he didn't think Coleman had a single reception and had a couple of drops. Ryan Talbot added, "frustrating to see that there was a lack of separation more times than not" and continued, "you want to see him win one of those routes or make a play on a ball, make a difficult catch, and that just didn't happen".

It's only day one, so Coleman will have plenty of time to get on track. Plus, the guys aren't practicing in pads, and the intensity and physicality typically ratchet up when the pads are on, and that is more of Coleman's game.

Also, of note on day one, Bills' defensive end Paris Shand seemed unstoppable. Parrino said, "Paris Shand was absolutely destroying him (Travis Clayton) in one-on-ones. I mean just the speed move on the outside*.

Shand is a UDFA player who will have a difficult time climbing the depth chart on the Bills roster, but for day one, he looked the part. You can take that with a grain of salt, given that he was going up against an International Pathway player in Clayton, who does not have any game experience, and before being drafted by the Bills, never played football. He also suffered a shoulder injury last year, which caused his season to be shut down early.

Still, for Shand to stand out, it shouldn't go unnoticed. It could be an opportunity for him to get some additional looks against higher quality competition, and who knows, maybe the Bills have uncovered a hidden gem.

