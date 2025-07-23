Bills Central

Do Bills have best offensive tackle tandem in team history?

The Buffalo Bills offensive tackles make fantastic bookends, but are they best tandem in Bills' history?

One thing about the Buffalo Bills that is not in question heading into 2025, aside from Josh Allen, is the offensive line. They return all five starters from a season ago and were dominant. Pro Football Focus ranked the Bills unit as the third-best line in the NFL.

While the interior of the line is great, it's the tackles that have elevated this line to the heights they've achieved. A recent ranking of the top left and right tackles put Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown in the Top 5 at their respective positions.

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins blocks for Josh Allen on a touchdown run.
Is this the best tackle duo in Bills history? When was the last time the Bills had a tandem this good?

The first part of that double-barreled question, at least for now, should be no. During the Super Bowl years, the Bills had Howard Ballard and Will Wolford. These two earned five Pro Bowls between them and were part of a line that was one of the best in the league at that time, and a big part of the Bills' Super Bowl run.

Meanwhile, Brown and Dawkins were recently ranked third and fourth, in their respective positions by Brandon Thorn from Bleacher Report.

Despite the rankings, Brown has not been named to a Pro Bowl during his career, and Dawkins has four.

That could, however, change in 2025, and if Brown continues to grow and develop in his role, these two could become the best duo in Bills' history. For now, that title remains with Ballard and Wolford.

Buffalo Bills right tackle celebrates a successful play during a game against the Denver Broncos.
