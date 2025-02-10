Former Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator in line for job with Cowboys
Former Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey is finalizing terms with the Dallas Cowboys to join Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The role is likely to be as Dallas' offensive coordinator, but it is unclear if Dorsey will call plays or be in a support role under the offensive minded Schottenheimer.
Buffalo Bills Tenure
Dorsey was elevated to Bills offensive coordinator role from quarterbacks coach, after Brian Daboll left Buffalo after the 2022 season to take the New York Giants head coaching position.
Dorsey was the Bills quarterbacks coach from 2019-2021, and held the same role with the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17.
Dorsey was the Bills offensive coordinator for the 2022 season when the Bills were second in the NFL in points and yards, but for just 10 games in 2023, before being fired when the Bills went 5-5 to start the year with the offense regressing. Dorsey's firing came right after a frustrating loss to the Denver Broncos which dropped the Bills to .500 on the 2023 season in which the offense struggled mightily with turnovers and keeping drives alive, despite having QB Josh Allen.
After Dorsey's termination, Buffalo's offense steadily improved when quarterbacks coach Joe Brady was promoted to interim OC, with the team going 7-2 under Brady's refreshed play calling.
Cleveland Browns Tenure
Prior to the 2024 season, Dorsey was hired as the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. He only lasted one season as the Browns struggled in all phases.
The Browns went 3-14 and were last in the NFL in scoring offense with 15.2 points per game
Cleveland was hoping Dorsey could get Deshaun Watson on track, replicating Dorsey's early success with Josh Allen in Buffalo and Cam Newton in Carolina, , but Watson struggled through the year before suffering a season-ending injury in week 7 of the season.
Dorsey was fired by Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski immediately after the 2024 season.
He will now look to resurrect his career under first year Cowboys head Coach Brian
Schottenheimer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —