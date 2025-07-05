Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver ready to attempt NFL comeback
Although he never suited up in the regular season for the Buffalo Bills, Chase Claypool thoroughly enjoyed his time with the franchise.
A former second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Claypool was off to a hot start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with more than 800 yards in each of his first two seasons. His career took a wrong turn in 2022 as the Steelers sent him to the Chicago Bears where he struggled to find his footing.
That remained the case in 2023 as he split time with Chicago and the Miami Dolphins. Claypool was on the verge of finally turning things around with the Bills, performing well during training camp in 2024. Unfortunately, he was waived with an injury settlement and missed the entire season.
Claypool recently opened up about his injury, sharing his frustration that it ended his time with the Bills. Despite never playing a snap for them, Claypool was complimentary of everyone in the organization while sharing his story.
Claypool, who shared that he "tore a ligament and a tendon in my second toe," stated that he's back to being the strongest he's ever been while saying he's ready to get back on the field.
Buffalo might not have a set No. 1 wide receiver, but their depth chart is full after adding Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, Laviska Shenault, and Kaden Prather this offseason. That means Claypool will likely have to look elsewhere for his comeback, but hopefully, he will make the most of his next opportunity.
