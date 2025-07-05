Surprise name emerges as Buffalo Bills 'most promising building block' in 2025
The Buffalo Bills have built one of the best rosters in the entire NFL, evidenced by their five consecutive AFC East titles.
They have yet to reach the Super Bowl during this run, but have made it to the AFC Championship Game twice. They unfortunately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs both times, 38-24 in 2020 and 32-29 this past season.
Despite that frustration, they know they have the talent to contend. They even have a surprise player who is emerging as a building block, according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. While identifying every team's "most promising building block," Moton selected Keon Coleman in Buffalo, saying he can emerge as a major receiving threat.
"In February, the Buffalo Bills rewarded their most consistent wideout, Khalil Shakir, with a four-year extension. Keon Coleman may have greater upside than the speedy slot receiver, though. As a rookie last season, Coleman caught 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns. He missed four games because of a wrist injury. If the big-play wideout stays healthy in the upcoming term, he can lead the team in multiple receiving categories."
Coleman had several big plays during his rookie season, but knows he needs to be more consistent for this offense to take their next step. If he can find a way to reach his full potential, life will become a lot easier for Josh Allen, and this offense could be nearly impossible to stop.
