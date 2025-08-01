Former Bills' wide receiver linked to AFC West team in free agency
Former Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Amari Cooper remains unsigned as all 32 teams are in the swing of things with training camp.
Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, can still be a top-tier receiver for an NFL team, but he is looking for the right fit.
NFL. Media contributor Kevin Patra believes Cooper would be an ideal fit for the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Last year wasn't pretty for Cooper in either Cleveland (24 catches for 250 yards and two TDs in six games) or Buffalo (20 catches for 297 yards and two more scores in eight games), but there should still be gas left in the tank," Patra wrote.
"The 31-year-old can be a boundary weapon and knows how to find space in the red zone. The Chargers lost a receiver who could have provided those skills when Mike Williams decided to retire, abruptly ending his franchise homecoming. The L.A. brass has displayed confidence in the youngsters, but there was a reason Williams was signed to return this offseason in the first place. Cooper could serve as a veteran leader to the green corps."
Signing with the Chargers would signal a return to the AFC West, where Cooper began his career with the Oakland Raiders. He's stopped with the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and most recently the Bills in his NFL career.
The Chargers aren't on the Bills schedule this season, so if he were to join Los Angeles, there wouldn't be a revenge game circled.
In the meantime, the Bills will participate in their preseason opener against the New York Giants on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.
