Buffalo Bills 53-man roster prediction midway through 2025 training camp
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their first preseason game of the year as they take on the New York Giants at home on Saturday, August 9.
Many of the veterans won't be on the field in that game for Buffalo, but that doesn't mean it won't be an important contest. As is always the case, this will be an opportunity for players on the bubble to prove themselves in real-game situations.
While these games could switch things up, here's a prediction of how Buffalo's 53-man roster could look when they head into the regular season.
Quarterback (2):
- Josh Allen
- Mike White
Running Back (4):
- James Cook
- Ray Davis
- Ty Johnson
- Reggie Gilliam
Wide Receiver (6):
- Keon Coleman
- Khalil Shakir
- Joshua Palmer
- Curtis Samuel
- Elijah Moore
- Laviska Shenault
Tight End (3):
- Dalton Kincaid
- Dawson Knox
- Jackson Hawes
Offensive Line (9):
- Dion Dawkins
- David Edwards
- Connor McGovern
- O'Cyrus Torrence
- Spencer Brown
- Chase Lundt
- Tylan Grable
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
- Alec Anderson
Offensive Summary
The tightest battles on offense will be at QB2 and wide receiver. Mike White beats Mitchell Trubisky, but as a vested veteran, he can be retained on the practice squad without being exposed to waivers.
At receiver, most of the positions feel set with the final spot open. Laviska Shenault wins it here, but only because of his return skills. Rookie Kaden Prather will make it close, but unless they have another returner they prefer over Shenault, Prather is a victim of the numbers game.
Defensive Line (10):
- Greg Rousseau
- Ed Oliver
- DaQuan Jones
- Joey Bosa
- AJ Epenesa
- Landon Jackson
- Javon Solomon
- TJ Sanders
- DeWayne Carter
- Deone Walker
Linebacker (5):
- Terrel Bernard
- Matt Milano
- Dorian Williams
- Joe Andreeson
- Edefuan Ulofoshio
Cornerback (6):
- Christian Benford
- Tre'Davious White
- Taron Johnson
- Maxwell Hairston
- Cam Lewis
- Dorian Strong
Safety (5):
- Taylor Rapp
- Cole Bishop
- Damar Hamlin
- Darrick Forrest
- Jordan Hancock
Specialists (3):
- Tyler Bass (K)
- Brad Robbins (P)
- Reid Ferguson (LS)
Defensive Summary
Deone Walker initially looked as though he might start the season on the PUP, but he's been healthy and ready to roll. The tough decisions will come when Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht complete their suspensions.
At cornerback, Maxwell Hairston dodged a bullet with his knee injury and might not miss any time in the regular season. Still, he's going to be out for most of the preseason, at least, so Tre'Davious White is the starter in Week 1.
At safety, Darrick Forrest and Jordan Hancock make it behind their top three but the position could still use an upgrade. Brad Robbins wins the punting job to fill out the special teams unit.
