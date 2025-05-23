Analyst compares Bills' free agency to Eagles' Super Bowl roster
The Buffalo Bills were two wins away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season, and their free agency moves have reflected that this spring.
The team hasn't gone overboard with brash signings, keeping this relatively tame while trying to find ways to improve.
ESPN insider Bill Barnwell likes what Bills general manager Brandon Beane has done this offseason.
"Buffalo has stuck with its strategy of targeting midroster players in free agency. It signed edge rusher Michael Hoecht from the Rams and imported AFC North veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for about $7 million each," Barnwell wrote.
"Wide receiver Joshua Palmer joined from the Chargers on a three-year, $29 million pact. The Bills' biggest swing was on another former Charger in oft-injured edge rusher Joey Bosa; unlike with the Miller signing, though, they are on the hook for only one year and $12.6 million."
Barnwell compared the Bills' free agency to what the Philadelphia Eagles did last year that helped them win a Super Bowl.
"Should the Bills have taken a bigger swing? Beane probably played this correctly. It's tempting to look at the Eagles and their impressive 2024 free agent class as proof that he should have been more aggressive, but keep in mind that Howie Roseman's most successful signings last year were in the middle of the market," Barnwell wrote.
"Running back Saquon Barkley's deal ranked 20th in average value, while linebacker Zack Baun's one-year deal was for just $3.5 million. The biggest move Roseman made was a three-year, $51.1 million contract for edge rusher Bryce Huff, a rare Philadelphia move that didn't work out."
If the Bills' free agency signings can play better than their value, it could go a long way towards dethroning the Chiefs as the best team in the AFC, helping Buffalo's chances reach its first Super Bowl in over 30 years.
