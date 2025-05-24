Bills advised to bring back former Josh Allen protector as final offseason move
With the NFL offseason in the final stages, the Buffalo Bills are close to completing the roster to where it will allow them to contend for a Super Bowl title.
Early on, Buffalo was busy reconstructing its defense, which included signing Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, and Tre'Davious White among others.
The Bills selected six defensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the first five picks being on defense, with the highlight being Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Offensively, the Bills didn't get much attention, but did sign wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore for Josh Allen. The offensive line didn't get as much attention, but it has a spot where Buffalo could make a move to add depth.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggested one move each NFL team should make during the remaining offseason period before the 2025 season begins. Morton wrote that the Bills should bring back an old familiar face on the offensive line with tackle Conor McDermott as a way to follow in the footsteps of the defending Super Bowl champions.
"The Bills can take a page from the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason playbook. They need more insurance at offensive tackle. Four-time Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown haven't missed much time over the last few years. Still, in a 17-game season, Buffalo should have an experienced veteran ready to go in case one or both miss extended time."
"Ryan Van Demark and Tylan Grable have started in three games combined. McDermott could provide much-needed experience at both tackle spots in a second stint with the Bills."
McDermott was a sixth-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2017 NFL Draft. That time didn't last long as McDermott would sign with Buffalo after the preseason of the same year. He appeared in eight games over his two seasons with the Bills.
After McDermott's run with Buffalo, he bounced between the New York Jets and Patriots from 2019 through 2023, with 17 starts made. He was last with the Los Angeles Rams last year, but was placed on injured reserve before the season began.
Buffalo's offensive line saw no real movement as the starters from last year are all back. That is the good news for Allen and company, as continuity will be there, which makes life easy for the offense.
Adding depth doesn't hurt, especially since McDermott is familiar with Buffalo and knows the culture. The 32-year-old lineman can start if injuries happen at a reasonable level, but bouncing back from injury is a concern at his age.
There are other spots where the Bills can improve their roster, but more depth on the offensive line is always the safest choice since they are trying to protect the NFL's MVP.
