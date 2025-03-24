Two 2024 Bills starters named Top 5 available free agents
A few weeks into free agency and a couple of the Buffalo Bills' top players from last year are still looking for a new home for 2025.
USA Today writer Tom Viera released his list of the top 10 free agents still available to be signed, on Monday, with two Bills players cracking the top five. Cornerback Rasul Douglas and wide receiver Amari Cooper are two of 11 former Bills from last year's squad who are unrestricted free agents unsigned.
Douglas landed at the number three spot on Viera's list as he believes he can still play at a high level despite some of the struggles he endured in 2024.
"Bills GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have built an excellent core on the offensive and defensive lines, allowing tertiary players like Douglas to excel. Douglas has been a staple in Buffalo's secondary since arriving at the 2023 trade deadline. He's an impact player who is physical on the perimeter. He struggled at times in 2024 but he posted the fifth-highest coverage grade among cornerbacks from 2021-2023, per PFF."
Last season, Douglas only missed two starts, making 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble. It was a challenging year for Douglas, who allowed a completion percentage of 72.9 percent and a quarterback rating of 122.
Meanwhile, Douglas' former teammate Cooper was behind him at number four on Viera's list. Viera chalks up Cooper's wrist injury and inconsistent play in the Bills' offense contributed to his lower ranking despite being better than what 2024 showed.
"Amari Cooper is a player many would have at the top of the list, but the receiver will be 31 in June and his role in Joe Brady's offense never gained traction. Buffalo traded for Cooper mid-season but the veteran wideout didn't have much impact. He suffered a wrist injury that likely slowed him down, as he missed two games. He offers a veteran presence and consistency for a team searching for a proven player to add to their receiving room."
Cooper was traded earlier in the 2024 season but never got into a rhythm offensively. He caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
The reality is both players are in their early 30s and have not been able to play as well as they did in their prime years. Douglas and Cooper struggled in 2024, but it should be known that both players can seemingly still play high-level football in spurts.
RELATED: AFC East post-free agency power rankings: Bills remain team to beat
Douglas carried a cap hit of about $4 million over the last two years while Cooper's cap hit was just under $1 million with the Bills in what was a steal by GM Brandon Beane. This was actually good for the Bills, but the problem is both players will command more money and that cap hit will only get higher for the Bills if they are brought back.
Buffalo was able to find what could be potential replacements for them with cornerback Dane Jackson and wide receiver Joshua Palmer. The question is whether those guys are enough or if bringing back Douglas and Cooper would be an upgrade from Jackson and Palmer.
With the NFL Draft about a month out, the Bills wouldn't have any problem waiting it out and seeing how the market treats them before making their move.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —