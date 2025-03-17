Bills Central

Bills' free agent CB projected to land back in NFC North for $10+ million AAV

The Buffalo Bills CB2 from one year ago may be on the move in free agency

Ralph Ventre

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills may not be able to re-sign cornerback Rasul Douglas even if they want to.

According to general manager Brandon Beane, the Bills are "running tight [against the salary cap] with knowing you have to save money for the draft picks." Spotrac estimates Buffalo has $6.087 million of salary cap space when counting the Top 51 contracts at this juncture.

That lack of room is the reason why USA Today For The Win writer Cory Woodroof's projection for Douglas makes sense. Listing the former Bills' starter amongst "20 of the most intriguing names out there," the author linked Douglas with the Minnesota Vikings.

"Douglas could join the red-hot Vikings, who need additional cornerback help. He remains a steady starter," said Woodroof.

Rasul Douglas vs. Travis Kelce
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts as he talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It would be the cornerback's second stint in the NFC North. Douglas played 36 games for the Green Bay Packers before the Bills traded for him midway through the 2023 campaign. Meanwhile, Spotrac approximates that Minnesota has $30.7 million in cap space, more than enough to reel in Douglas and have plenty left over.

In 24 games for the Bills, Douglas totaled 87 tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

RELATED: Former 1st-round pick headlines free-agent CB options still available to Bills

While Spotrac estimates his market value at $11.9 million per season, Douglas may have to settle for less the longer he remains unsigned. On another front, Buffalo signed former seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson following his release from the Carolina Panthers. The terms of his one-year contract are still undisclosed, but for perspective, he was making $4.25 million AAV with Carolina.

Dane Jackson PBU
Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News