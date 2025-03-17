Bills' free agent CB projected to land back in NFC North for $10+ million AAV
The Buffalo Bills may not be able to re-sign cornerback Rasul Douglas even if they want to.
According to general manager Brandon Beane, the Bills are "running tight [against the salary cap] with knowing you have to save money for the draft picks." Spotrac estimates Buffalo has $6.087 million of salary cap space when counting the Top 51 contracts at this juncture.
That lack of room is the reason why USA Today For The Win writer Cory Woodroof's projection for Douglas makes sense. Listing the former Bills' starter amongst "20 of the most intriguing names out there," the author linked Douglas with the Minnesota Vikings.
"Douglas could join the red-hot Vikings, who need additional cornerback help. He remains a steady starter," said Woodroof.
It would be the cornerback's second stint in the NFC North. Douglas played 36 games for the Green Bay Packers before the Bills traded for him midway through the 2023 campaign. Meanwhile, Spotrac approximates that Minnesota has $30.7 million in cap space, more than enough to reel in Douglas and have plenty left over.
In 24 games for the Bills, Douglas totaled 87 tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
While Spotrac estimates his market value at $11.9 million per season, Douglas may have to settle for less the longer he remains unsigned. On another front, Buffalo signed former seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson following his release from the Carolina Panthers. The terms of his one-year contract are still undisclosed, but for perspective, he was making $4.25 million AAV with Carolina.
