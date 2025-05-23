Bills Central

Chargers predicted to feel pain from Bills' marquee offseason gain

The Los Angeles Chargers may regret cutting a five-time Pro Bowl DE, who was pounced on by the Buffalo Bills in hopes of a big 2025 season ahead

Ralph Ventre

Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC linebacker Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers runs in the relay race during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse
Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC linebacker Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers runs in the relay race during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills needed to upgrade their edge rusher rotation this offseason.

Prior to using a third-round draft pick on Arkansas's Landon Jackson, the Bills turned to the free-agent market and secured a five-time Pro Bowl selection who doesn't turn 30 years old until July.

For as much as Joey Bosa can potentially boost Buffalo's pass rush, the Los Angeles Chargers may wind up equally regret letting their former No. 3 overall pick go. In fact, NFL Media analyst Nick Shook suggests that Bosa's absence will prove rather noticeable for the Chargers in 2025.

Shook listed the "player departures that will have biggest impact on their former teams," and Bosa appears amongst the top names.

"I know Bosa was limited to 28 games over the past three seasons due to injuries. Still, removing one half of the Chargers’ fearsome edge-rushing duo takes some of the bite out of the defense. Khalil Mackremains, but the team also lost veteran Morgan Fox. Replacing that production will fall largely on the shoulders of Tuli Tuipulotu, a third-year player who has yet to start more than 11 games in a season. If the Chargers can extract some legitimate production from rookies Kyle Kennard (edge rusher) and Jamaree Caldwell (defensive lineman), that should lessen the blow."

Joey Bosa sac
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Chargers' potentially impactful loss is in line to be a significant gain for the Bills, provided Bosa can remain consistently available. The former Ohio State star recorded at least 10.5 sacks in four of his first six NFL seasons.

RELATED: Bills made $29 million offensive addition who is 'ready to explode'

After playing only 14 combined games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Bosa made 14 appearances in 2024 and logged 5.0 sacks to go along with 13 quarterback hits.

With Von Miller's departure, Bosa projects to be a key cog in a four-man rotation likely comprised of Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa and Jackson.

Landon Jackson sac
Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News