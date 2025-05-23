Chargers predicted to feel pain from Bills' marquee offseason gain
The Buffalo Bills needed to upgrade their edge rusher rotation this offseason.
Prior to using a third-round draft pick on Arkansas's Landon Jackson, the Bills turned to the free-agent market and secured a five-time Pro Bowl selection who doesn't turn 30 years old until July.
For as much as Joey Bosa can potentially boost Buffalo's pass rush, the Los Angeles Chargers may wind up equally regret letting their former No. 3 overall pick go. In fact, NFL Media analyst Nick Shook suggests that Bosa's absence will prove rather noticeable for the Chargers in 2025.
Shook listed the "player departures that will have biggest impact on their former teams," and Bosa appears amongst the top names.
"I know Bosa was limited to 28 games over the past three seasons due to injuries. Still, removing one half of the Chargers’ fearsome edge-rushing duo takes some of the bite out of the defense. Khalil Mackremains, but the team also lost veteran Morgan Fox. Replacing that production will fall largely on the shoulders of Tuli Tuipulotu, a third-year player who has yet to start more than 11 games in a season. If the Chargers can extract some legitimate production from rookies Kyle Kennard (edge rusher) and Jamaree Caldwell (defensive lineman), that should lessen the blow."
The Chargers' potentially impactful loss is in line to be a significant gain for the Bills, provided Bosa can remain consistently available. The former Ohio State star recorded at least 10.5 sacks in four of his first six NFL seasons.
RELATED: Bills made $29 million offensive addition who is 'ready to explode'
After playing only 14 combined games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Bosa made 14 appearances in 2024 and logged 5.0 sacks to go along with 13 quarterback hits.
With Von Miller's departure, Bosa projects to be a key cog in a four-man rotation likely comprised of Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa and Jackson.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —