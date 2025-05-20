Bills encouraged to upgrade safety with $3.5 million bargain starter from Colts
A lingering criticism of the Buffalo Bills' safeties group remains.
Although Bills' brass seems content with its top four players, all of whom have starting experience, at the position, multiple analysts view it as an underwhelming quartet that needs an upgrade.
As it stands, former Super Bowl champion Taylor Rapp, 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop, veteran Damar Hamlin and free-agent addition Darrick Forrest will comprise the safeties rotation with two of them, likely Rapp and Bishop, earning starting spots.
Identifying "best NFL team fits for remaining free agents," ESPN analyst Matt Bowen highlighted the Bills' perceived weakness at safety and suggested that free agent safety Julian Blackmon could provide an upgrade. The former Indianapolis Colts' starting defensive back Blackmon was one of 11 veteran free agents named by Bowen, a group that includes wide receiver Keenan Allen, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back JK Dobbins and safety Justin Simmons.
"Blackmon's skill set fits with the foundational split-field coverages in Buffalo's defensive system. Plus, I see him as an upgrade over Damar Hamlin in the post. Blackmon has the ability to move off his deep landmarks and make plays on the ball. He had three interceptions with the Colts last season, and four in 2023. He also recorded 85-plus tackles in each of the past two seasons. This pickup is all about adding more range and playmaking upside to the third level of Buffalo's defense.
Blackmon, who will turn 27 years old on August 24, totaled 66 appearances (62 starts) since being drafted by the Colts at No. 85 overall in 2020. Like Bishop, the 6-foot safety competed collegiately for Utah. The free safety started 31 games over the past two seasons, accounting for seven interceptions, six tackles-for-loss and three fumble recoveries.
After his rookie contract expired, Blackmon played on a one-year deal worth $3.7 milllion in 2024. While Spotrac generously estimates his market value at $8 million annually, it's unlikely he'll be able to command much more than his 2024 salary at this late stage of free agency.
