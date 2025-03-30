Bills' free-agent signing labeled offseason's 'sneakiest'
The Buffalo Bills' Achilles heel, one season ago, was their inability to get consistent pressure on the quarterback, and it proved to be their undoing against the Chiefs in the AFC title game.
But, there were other needs that stood out as well, such as their starting corner opposite newly extended Christian Benford, previously manned by Rasul Douglas. Douglas is a free agent and has not signed with anyone still, so he could potentially return to the Bills.
Bills' general manager Brandon Beane, addressed both areas via free agency. He signed edge Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, while also bringing corner Dane Jackson back to Buffalo. One signing in particular caught the eye of an NFL writer from Clutchpoints, Ben Strauss, calling it the "sneakiest" signing of the 2025 free agency period for the Bills.
Strauss added, "Hoecht is an incredibly versatile defensive lineman who could bring a lot to the Bills. He has never missed a game, playing in all 17 games over the past four seasons." Strauss also added, "Hoecht brings some excellent pass-rush juice off the bench."
It's unknown how Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich will utilize the play-everywhere defender, but he will be a terrific chess piece to move around and put him in advantageous situations to make plays.for the Bills defense in 2025.
Hoecht signed a three-year contract for $21 million. In his four seasons in the league, he's produced 13.5 sacks, and could significantly add to that number in 2025. The Bills are expected to utilize him as a big part of the Bills pass rush rotation, that includes returning edge defenders A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau, and newly signed Bosa.
