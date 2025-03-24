Bills urged to address massive need by trading for speedy WR from AFC South
Josh Allen won the league's MVP award largely because he elevated the passing game of the Buffalo Bills despite not having a true No. 1 receiver.
Khalil Shakir led the team in targets with 100, and receptions with 76. Curtis Samuel never seemed to get off the ground due to injuries and Keon Coleman struggled down the stretch following his mid-season injury.
Only Coleman had a yards per reception better than 15, and no one will ever mistake Coleman for a deep threat. The one thing the Bills offense seemed to lack was downfield speed, someone that could take the top off a defense and help open things up for the underneath passing game.
The Bills added former Chargers' receivers Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault. Shenault played for the Seahawks last season before they released him, and he joined the Chargers. He has never had a yards per reception over 10.3. Palmer has more downfield ability, having averaged 15 yards per reception in 2024, but the Bills still might look to the draft to add more speed and depth.
Tim Crean from Clutchpoints suggests the Bills should strike a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire wide receiver Alec Pierce. Pierce has averaged 17.6 yards per reception for his career, including 22.3 last season. He also hauled in seven touchdown receptions in 2024.
Adding Piece to the Bills receiving room will add that deep threat they have been missing for years. Pierce was initially drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2022 draft. At the combine that year, he recorded a 4.41 40 time. He also has good size at 6'3" and weighs 211 pounds. Not only can he get downfield, but he also has the physicality to battle too.
