Palmer shares what Bills got with 'monster' Pro Bowler
The Buffalo Bills had an interesting start to their free agency as they signed multiple former Chargers players including receiver Josh Palmer and edge rusher Joey Bosa.
Palmer first joined the team on Monday, after he agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract with the Bills. Bosa would follow suit with a one-year, $12.6 million agreement.
Now the two former teammates in Los Angeles are already back together on the opposite side of the country. While speaking at his introductory press conference on Thursday, Palmer talked about his connection with Bosa and used one word to describe what kind of player the Bills are getting.
“A monster. He is talented. Whenever Joey and I spoke it was more meaningful conversations because obviously he was defense. I was offense so we didn’t cross paths a lot, but whenever we spoke we had meaningful conversations so I’m glad those can continue here.”
The connection between Palmer and Bosa runs deeper than just playing for the Chargers and now the Bills. They both attended the same high school, St. Thomas Aquinas. Palmer is younger than Bosa, so the two did not play together, but Palmer was on the same high school team as Joey's brother, current 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Last season, Palmer was third on the Chargers in receiving yards with 584, adding 39 receptions and one touchdown. Bosa played in 14 games as he only accumulated five sacks in 2024.
Buffalo's offense gets a deep route specialist, which they need in the passing game with Palmer. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman will complement Palmer well, as the three become Allen's top targets after the departures of Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins.
Bosa is on a one-year prove-it deal as he looks to cause havoc in the backfield while staying healthy. The five-time Pro Bowler has the task of replacing Von Miller, but will join forces with A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau off the edge.
The 2025 Bills will have some new pieces in place with Palmer and Bosa ready to show the NFL that Buffalo made the right call signing them.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —