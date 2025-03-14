Buffalo Bills earn strong grade for stellar offseason work
The Buffalo Bills have been putting in the work this offseason. While they said goodbye to pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Mack Hollins, they added solid replacements with Joey Bosa and Josh Palmer — both of whom have spent their entire careers with the Los Angeles Chargers.
In addition to those two signings, the Bills added defensive tackles Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi, as well as safety Darrick Forrest. They even worked out new deals for quarterback Josh Allen, EDGE Gregory Rousseau, and linebacker Terrell Bernard.
All these moves have impressed Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News. In his latest piece, Iyer grades — and ranks — the early offseason work for all 32 teams. He gave Buffalo an A- and ranked them sixth overall.
"The former Chargers Bosa and Palmer are set to have big roles within strong committee approaches. The Bills also were smart restructure the deals of quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Terrell Bernard now instead of kicking the can down the road." — Iyer
Buffalo went 13-4 this past season but saw their Super Bowl hopes end in the AFC Championship Game. They were knocked off by the Kansas City Chiefs but seem determined to get past their biggest rival. So far, it appears they're making the right moves.
