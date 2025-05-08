Analytics expert suggests Bills sign 32-year-old former division rival linebacker
The Buffalo Bills did a ton of work in the offseason to build the roster up for their Super Bowl run in 2025, but they still have questions at key positions.
Most of those questions arise at positions like wide receiver and linebacker. Some believe Buffalo needs to find one more receiver to round up the room, while the linebacker room took a step back due to injuries.
Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard missed time, and the group did not perform as well as they could have. Although the Bills seem comfortable with Milano, Bernard and their linebacking corps, there is still time to add a reinforcement before the start of the season.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron shared one last move each NFL team should make with what remains in the offseason. Cameron believes the Bills should address the linebackers, with the team looking for a familiar rival to help.
"With Matt Milano struggling with injuries the past two seasons, Terrel Bernard taking a step back in his development last season (48.1 PFF overall grade) and Baylon Spector having never produced a season-long PFF overall grade above 46.0, the Bills could use some veteran help at linebacker."
"Former division rival C.J. Mosley could be the answer. Despite dealing with injuries this past season, the veteran linebacker clocked more than 1,000 in each of the three seasons prior, earning an 82.9 PFF overall grade in his last full season."
Mosley only played in four games last season as he dealt with neck and toe injuries. The 32-year-old has made five Pro Bowls and has been named a second-team All-Pro five times as well. He played the last six years with the Jets after spending his first five with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills are trying to get younger and find players with strong durability as Mosley would not necessarily fit the role. If he can recover from his injuries from last year, he might be able to handle the middle linebacker position.
Milano's inconsistent health is reason in itself why the Bills should shy away from players with injury history like the aging free agent. Simply put, Mosley would be a risky move for a team that has to hit home runs on every move to take down the Chiefs.
