Proposed Bills signing replaces Von Miller with $40 million 5-time Pro Bowler
One of the biggest offseason decisions the Buffalo Bills have to make is what to do with veteran edge rusher Von Miller.
Miller is widely considered a cut candidate this offseason. He has posted just six sacks the past two seasons, all of which came in 2024. As a result, it's hard to justify keeping Miller on the books when he's set to account for a big $23.8 million cap hit in 2025.
Cutting Miller pre-June 1 would save the Bills $8.3 million in cap space, which would be a welcomed sum of money considering Buffalo is $9.7 million over the cap. The Bills could also use the post-June 1 designation to save $17.4 million, but that avenue means the money wouldn't be available to spend until then.
If the Bills do cut ties with Miller this offseason, the Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer believes the team could turn to Joey Bosa, who was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.
"Buffalo is another team that could be in the mix as the uncertainty of Von Miller's future looms.," Iyer wrote. "The Bills are a team who may see the upside of going younger with Bosa and also offer an attractive opportunity to win as they've been on the cusp of glory for the past few years. They could sell him on being the difference-maker to help get the team over the top."
Bosa tallied five sacks in 14 games for the Chargers last season, so he would be an adequate replacement for Miller. Bosa can be a multi-year solution, also, given the fact he's five years younger.
The five-time Pro Bowler does come with some injury risk, however, as he's missed 23 games combined the past three seasons.
Ultimately, the Bills' interest in Bosa will depend upon what happens with Miller, and what price the Chargers great commands.
If Buffalo can rework Miller's deal, he may end up being close to the same price as Bosa will be on the open market, which could lead to the Bills simply sticking with the 34-year-old instead of going after Bosa.
We would expect Bosa to land in the $10-$12 million range after a few lean years in a row, and the Bills could pay most of that with the money saved from cutting Miller loose.
If the Bills cut Miller, taking a swing on Bosa would be a worthwhile venture. He would be able to replace Miller without a hiccup and may end up solving Buffalo's need for more than one season.
