Patriots sign former Buffalo Bills wide receiver to massive contract
With Stefon Diggs hitting NFL free agency this year, there were whispers he could return to the Buffalo Bills. While nothing concrete was in place, Diggs stirred the pot when he put all his old photos of himself in Bills' gear back on social media.
In the end, there wasn't much to that as Diggs wound up signing with a divisional rival instead.
News broke on Tuesday night that the New England Patriots came to terms with Diggs on a surprisingly large contract — signing him to a three-year deal worth $69 million.
That's a surprising number given the fact that Diggs is 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL. He suffered the knee injury in Week 8 of the 2024 season, ending his one-year stint with the Houston Texans after just eight games.
Diggs put up decent numbers in that time with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns, but he wasn't the difference-maker Houston hoped he would be. That's why they moved on quickly, adding Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now in New England, Diggs will serve as the WR1 for Drake Maye — and will face his old team twice per season.
